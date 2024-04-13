Millions of Japanese Citizens Rise Up Against Tyrannical WHO ‘Pandemic Treaty’

Massive protests are rocking Japan’s major cities as the people rise up against their government’s plans to sign the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty.

Millions of Japanese citizens are deeply unhappy with the government’s plans to ratify the treaty, according to opinion polls, yet Tokyo has indicated it will go ahead and sell out the people to the global elite despite their opposition.

According to the Japanese people, the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty will undermine Japanese sovereignty, enabling the global elite to use health crises to dictate terms create laws and dictate terms to democratically elected governments.

Klaus Schwab is on record stating that democracy is an outdated concept and elections will soon be phased out and it appears he was serious.

However, the Japanese people are not taking their government’s treasonous betrayal lying down.

April 13 will be etched in the annals of modern Japanese history as hundreds of thousands of patriotic citizens across the nation came together to protest the their government’s plans to hand over their sovereignty to the global elite.

The protests centered on the widespread opposition to the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty, with escalating concerns over “infectious disease” and “public health” becoming potent tools for an unprecedented push towards what is perceived by many as a totalitarian surveillance society.

Pharma Files reports: From the bustling streets of Ikebukuro to the gatherings at Higashi-Ikebukuro Central Park, the sheer scale of participation speaks volumes about the level of anger in Japan as the government prepares to sell out the people to the global elite.

Organizers aimed for a turnout of 100,000 protesters to demand answers on crucial issues, such as the stark increase in excess deaths and the lack of transparency on the adverse effects following vaccinations.

The protest not just opposed potential mandatory vaccinations but also the perceived overreach of health authorities and their ties with global pharma, echoing a distressing sentiment of disenfranchisement among the populace.

Demonstrators criticized the lack of explanations for a sharp increase in excess deaths and demanded accountability and clarity on vaccine-related casualties.

Eminent speakers, including Professor Masayasu Inoue and modern history researcher Chikatsu Hayashi, delivered compelling pre-demonstration speeches that laid bare the concerning dynamics between global health authorities and pharmaceutical agendas.

Professor Inoue highlighted the concerning trend of our health being weaponized in what he termed as “a third world war fought with information.”

He urged the public to resist introducing genetic vaccines into their bodies, implicating a significant portion of WHO’s funding comes from pharmaceutical giants and private interests like the Bill Gates Foundation.