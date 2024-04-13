‘Population Collapse’ Looming in Greece As Sudden Deaths Soar and Fertility Hits Record Low

Greece is predicted to become the first nation to suffer “population collapse” as sudden and unexpected deaths continue soaring across the nation while fertility rates have plunged to levels lower than experts previously thought possible.

Heart failure, strokes, blood clots, and rapid onset cancers among otherwise healthy young people have caused the mortality rates to skyrocket in Greece, while the fertility levels in young males and females are caused the birth rate to fall through the floor, recording the lowest number of births in almost a century.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The prospect of population collapse in Greece is a “ticking time bomb” and a “national threat” according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Population collapse, also known as depopulation, refers to the phenomenon of a sudden and irreversible decline in the number of living people in a society.

Now Greece, the cradle of Western civilization, is on track to become the first nation to fall victim to the multi-pronged depopulation agenda of the global elite.

“This is one of the most serious problems we face not only in Greece but in the EU as a whole,” Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis told Reuters, referring to the rapidly declining population in his country. “It is our priority … whatever it takes.”

However, the Greek government has not made any reference to the deadly effects of the Covid mRNA vaccination roll out in 2021, despite sudden and unexpected death statistics skyrocketing in perfect synchronization with the roll out.

The following data was retrieved by our friends at News Addicts from Our World in Data on April 10, 2024.

As you can see, the death rate in Greece had been falling steadily year-on-year for decades. Until something changed in 2021.

The Covid mRNA vaccine roll out began in Greece in late December 2020. At least 72.6% of total population are double vaccinated, according to the most recent statistics released by the government.

While experts warn Greece’s population may never recover, the mainstream media has begun celebrating depopulation.

According to Scientific American, “Declining populations will ease the pressure eight billion people put on the planet.”

“Where our current model of endless growth and short-term profits sacrifices vulnerable people and the planet’s future, population decline could help create a future with more opportunity and a healthy, biologically rich world.”

According to the UN, the continent of Africa is the only region with a growing population. The rest of the world has been hit by a “fertility crisis” that Bloomberg claims “nobody saw coming.”

Except we have been warning the world for years that the global elite are intent on depopulating the world and reducing fertility levels is a key plank in their agenda.

Bill Gates and other globalist billionaires have been pushing products that knowingly destroy fertility levels in reproducing-age young adults.

Many of these products are household name items promoted on mainstream media and considered perfectly safe by the average consumer.