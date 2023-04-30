Bernie Sanders Thinks Biden Could Win 2024 ‘In A Landslide’

Senator Bernie Sanders said that Joe Biden could “win in a landslide” in 2024, adding that the “choice is pretty clear” for those who “believe in democracy.”

Sanders made his prediction on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday

Breitbart reports: Anchor Dana Bash said, “President Biden announced his campaign officially for re-election this week. He would be 86 years old by the end of his second term. You’re one year older. Is his age something that voters could should consider in 2024?”

Sanders said, “Well, I think when you look at a candidate, you consider a lot. I think age is one thing. I think experience is another thing. I think your record that you have established is another thing. But to my mind, Dana, when you put it all together, what you have to look at is what does the candidate stand for. Which side are they on? Are they on the side of the billionaire class, or are they on the side of working people?”

He added, “If you believe in democracy and you want to see more people vote, not fewer people vote. I think the choice is pretty clear, and that choice is Biden. And second of all, what I do believe is the Democrats, and the president have got to be stronger on working-class issues. They have got to make it clear that we believe in a government that represents all, not just the few. Take on the greed of the insurance companies and drug companies, Wall Street, all the big money interests and start delivering for working-class people. You do that. I think Biden is going to win in a landslide.”