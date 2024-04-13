Pedophile Priests Have ‘Property Right’ Not To Be Sued For Raping Children Rules Louisiana Supreme Court

The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled that children sexually molested by pedophile priests cannot sue their abusers due to “property rights.”

The court ruled 4-3 that it’s the due process rights of priests and their enablers to not be held accountable in instances of sexual assault.

The case, Bienvenu v. Diocese of Lafayette, was brought by Douglas Bienvenu and several other plaintiffs who were molested by a notorious Catholic priest during the 1970s when they were between the ages of 8 and 14.

However, in its decision, the court ruled that even though the facts were indisputable, the pedophile priest—and the Catholic Church—is protected under the U.S. Constitution’s due process clause, which says that no one shall be “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.”

Per the New Republic:

“Given these constitutional limitations, the issue presented by this case turns on whether the revival provisions operate to disturb defendants’ vested rights,” wrote Louisiana Justice James Genovese, specifying that “we are constrained to find the statutory enactment is contrary to the due process protections enshrined in our constitution and must yield to that supreme law.” The Louisiana Child Victims Act, according to the court, “cannot be retroactively applied to revive plaintiffs’ prescribed causes of action” on the basis that such an action would “divest defendants of their vested right to plead prescription.” The Louisiana legislature passed the act in 2021 to establish a “look-back” window for sexual assault victims. The legislation provided victims of sexual abuse crimes from any period with an opportunity to pursue justice against their alleged abusers, so long as they filed their lawsuits before June 2024. But the court effectively ruled that the look-back window was actually unconstitutional. Louisiana is not the only state to repeal such a law. Courts in Utah and Colorado also found similar look-back windows to be unconstitutional, and other windows across the country continue to be challenged due to the complications of prosecuting crimes with minimal evidence and which may have taken place decades in the past.

Meanwhile, pedophile priests continue to enjoy protection by the Vatican.

Pope Francis has compared people who accuse Catholic bishops of sex crimes and cover-ups to Satan, while claiming these whistleblowers are only seeking to “unveil sins” in order to “scandalize people.”

Victim blaming at it’s finest.