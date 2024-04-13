Top WHO Official Blows Whistle: ‘Ineffective’ Covid Vaccine Passports Used To Push Digital ID Scheme

In a bombshell testimony, a top official from the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed the UN agency’s push for global vaccine passports was nothing but a deceitful tactic to accelerate vaccine uptake around the world and launch the digital ID scheme in Europe.

Dr. Hanna Nohynek, chair of the WHO’s Strategic Group of Experts on Immunization and chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, stunned a Helsinki courtroom with her admissions this week.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Among a series of bombshells, Nohynek confessed that the WHO knew the mRNA Covid vaccines were ineffective in combating the virus but still endorsed their widespread administration to the global public.

According to Nohynek, the WHO pushed world governments to employ vaccine passports as a coercive tool to compel compliance with their vaccination agenda, despite being fully aware of the vaccines’ ineffectiveness at stopping virus infection and transmission.

Papers please

Nohynek’s revelations came to light during a lawsuit filed by Finnish citizen Mika Vauhkala, who was denied entry to a Helsinki café for lacking a vaccine passport, despite being in good health at the time.

Nohynek further disclosed that she had advised both the WHO and her government against the implementation of vaccine passports, emphasizing that the Covid vaccines provided a false sense of security and did not prevent virus transmission.

Furthermore, the dore health risks associated with the jabs far outweigh the limited to negligible benefits of being vaccinated with the ineffective mRNA vaccines.

However, Nohynek’s warnings fell on deaf ears, as the WHO continued to push for their adoption, disregarding the risks posed to public health.

Even as early as the summer of 2021, the WHO and the Finnish Institute for Health were aware of the vaccines’ shortcomings in halting virus transmission.

Yet, they persisted in promoting them, while simultaneously advocating for the establishment of an international framework for safe travel, eventually leading to the rollout of Covid passports across European Union member states.

Birth of digital ID

Despite mounting evidence against the efficacy of the vaccines, the EU, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), expanded the vaccine passport system into a broader digital ID scheme.

This move underscored a blatant disregard for public health concerns and a relentless pursuit of a mass surveillance agenda.

Dr. Nohynek’s testimony has sent shockwaves throughout global medical circles, as her admission directly challenges the credibility of the WHO’s official narrative regarding vaccination policies.

Despite her senior position within the organization and her role as a top immunization official, Nohynek’s revelations cast a damning light on the WHO’s handling of the pandemic.

The testimony of British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, who appeared in court to testify in Vauhkala’s case, echoed Nohynek’s concerns regarding unethical and coercive vaccination policies.

Malhotra highlighted the alarming trend of prioritizing vaccination quotas over informed patient consent and evidence-based medical practice, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in global health governance.

As the truth behind the WHO’s vaccine passport agenda comes to light, it serves as an important reminder of the importance of questioning authority and holding the global elite to account for their tyrannical actions.

If the Covid cartel are not punished for their crimes, they will be emboldened to go even further next time.