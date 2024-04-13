UK Gov’t To Imprison Citizens Who Eat Meat Under ‘Absolute Zero’ Rules

The global elite are planning to close down all airports, ban the consumption of beef and lamb, and ban the construction of new buildings as part of a sudden and sweeping “quantum leap” to address the so-called climate crisis.

According to the elite, humanity must learn to suffer until the climate crisis has been dealt with. How long will that take? According to government documents, we are looking at four decades minimum of severe deprivations including a ban on new clothes.

But you don’t have to take my word for it. These future horrors are laid out in black and white in a British government document which outlines the future for humanity under the dictatorship of the World Economic Forum if we don’t rise up as one and overthrow these tyrants.

We have been warning the public for years that the global elite are working behind the scenes to plunge humanity into a new fresh hell featuring the worst excesses of Mao’s China and the Soviet Union.

In recent years the global elite have become arrogant and have stopped bothering to conceal their evil agenda. Yet still the majority of people refuse to believe that the elite are planning to depopulate the globe and enslave the remaining 5 to 10% of “useless eaters” they allow to survive.

Anybody who is still doubting that the elite are planning to make life hell for those who survive the great cull should take a look at the British government’s WEF-influenced “Absolute Zero” report.

The British government report outlines what life will be like for citizens in the coming years and paints a grim picture of authoritarianism and deprivation.

To give you some idea, the report states that all airports must close down by 2029 excluding Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast airports, which will be allowed to stay open to accommodate private jets.

This is remarkably convenient for the global elite, because we know how much they enjoy flying around the world in private jets while lecturing the rest of us to stop flying commercial.

All remaining airports must then close between 2030 and 2049 because, in order to meet the legal commitment of zero emissions by 2050, everybody must “stop using aeroplanes”, according to the government report, until the so-called climate crisis has been bought under control.

Except for the global elite, of course, because as Bill Gates explains, people such as himself are part of the solution to climate change so they are exempt from the new rules.

In addition, the report states that to obey the law of the Climate Change Act the public will be required to stop doing anything that causes emissions regardless of its energy source.

According to the report, this will require the public to never eat beef or lamb ever again.

To achieve this, consumption of beef and lamb will drop by 50% between 2020 and 2029. Then, between 2030 and 2049 beef and lamb will be “phased out” and it will become illegal to eat red meat unless you have a license.

Given that we know how much the delegates at the World Economic Forum enjoy their fine cuts of meat, there are no prizes for guessing where the licenses will be handed out.

The hypocrisy of the globalists knows no bounds. At the recent UN climate summit in Dubai, they were served gourmet burgers and other expensive meat dishes while making plans to ban the rest of the world from eating a meat-based diet.

Fox News reports that “the summit’s online portal, its food offerings include ‘juicy beef,’ ‘slabs of succulent meat,’ smoked wagyu burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and ‘melt-in-your-mouth BBQ’ in addition to African street BBQ, fast casual Mexican fare and an Asian option that has a ‘touch of French flair.’”

According to leaders from the World Economic Forum and UN, the elite need the nutrients found in “gourmet meat” to govern the world and they must be exempt from the insect and bug diet they are pushing on the world in the name of reducing carbon.

Once again, it’s one rule for thee and another for me.

But if you think the globalist vision is simply misguided and they have our best interests at heart, I’ve got news for you. Their latest announcements make clear that you are the carbon they want to reduce.

According to Bill Gates, the elite need epidemics to practice and Covid was just a drill to prepare for the next authoritarian power grab.

As Gates explained in Australia on his recent world tour, the Covid pandemic was a successful drill and the next intervention by the global elite will be “like a fire that goes global.”

The pieces of the puzzle are slowly falling into place for Gates and the elite. They have blown up the global economy, driving inflation through the roof, and now they are seizing control of the global food supply.

Gates is now America’s largest farm owner. And he is about to become the world’s biggest spy with a fleet of 60,000 satellites to monitor every square inch of the globe, 24 hours a day.

As Robert F. Kennedy warns, “This is Armageddon. The apocalyptical forces of totalitarianism. This is the final battle. We must win this one.”

As the elite continue building a prison planet to enslave humanity, it has never been more important to educate yourself about their agenda.

Banning flights, beef and lamb, and forcing humanity to wear a uniform is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the phony goal of reducing carbon emissions. Their ultimate goal is massive depopulation and you might be surprised how many of the elite are now singing from this Satanic hymn sheet.

Forewarned is forearmed and I urge everybody to read the ‘Absolute Zero’ report, authored by Oxford University and Imperial College London, the former having created the disastrous AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, and the latter being instrumental in providing the flawed models that governments used to justify draconian lockdowns in both the UK and USA.

Because once you read it, you will realize that the past two years have been part of a much more sinister agenda that has only just begun.

