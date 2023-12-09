WEF Leaders Say They Need To Eat ‘Gourmet Meat’ To Run the World

Leaders from the World Economic Forum and UN have argued that they should be exempt from the meat-free insect diet in the future due to the fact that they need the nutrients found in ‘gourmet meat’ to govern the planet.

The hypocrisy of the globalists knows no bounds. At the recent UN climate summit in Dubai, they were served gourmet burgers and other expensive meat dishes while making plans to ban the rest of the world from eating a meat-based diet.

Fox News reports that “the summit’s online portal, its food offerings include ‘juicy beef,’ ‘slabs of succulent meat,’ smoked wagyu burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and ‘melt-in-your-mouth BBQ’ in addition to African street BBQ, fast casual Mexican fare and an Asian option that has a ‘touch of French flair.’”

Modernity.news reports: Meanwhile, the UN is about to release another report calling for lower global meat consumption.

In order to reduce greenhouse emissions, UN is expected to unveil a 'roadmap' during the COP28 climate summit which will recommend that we limit our meat consumption. Meanwhile, the US military is the largest consumer of oil on the planet. Warmongers, not cows, are the culprits. pic.twitter.com/rfgFtUxc9N — Alan Watson (@DietHeartNews) November 30, 2023

Once again, it’s one rule for them and another for everyone else.

They’re stuffing prime BBQ ribs and smoked wagyu burgers down their gullets while you’re expected to start eating insects.

“The hypocrisy of the global elites never ceases to amaze,” GOP Rep Mike Flood told Fox, adding “They’re the same ones who want working people to swear off flying at all while they get to travel to glitzy conferences on private jets to push a radical green agenda.”

“COP28 putting meat on the menu just proves that we need beef and all kinds of meat to help feed the world,” he continued, urging “And that’s why I’ll keep fighting the UN and the global elites who are trying to kill meat production, which would only shatter the world’s food security and end an age-old way of life for millions of farmers and ranchers around the world.”

This endless parade of madness and meltdown behaviour is what unfolds when you indoctrinate kids from kindergarten age and convince them that the world is about to end at any second.🌎🫠🤪 pic.twitter.com/6rOdbGNpvb — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 9, 2023

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane also commented that drastically reducing meat consumption is “not a realistic or impactful solution for climate change.”

“At a time when malnutrition plagues countries across the world, a reduction of high-quality animal protein would disproportionately impact consumers who can ill-afford to pay more and are ultimately at the highest risk of malnutrition,” Lane asserted.

He added that “America’s beef producers and consumers around the globe deserve real solutions to the climate issue, not artificial barriers to protein consumption that will do nothing to solve the world’s climate issues.”

The UN’s own Food and Agriculture Organisation has noted that beef cattle in the U.S. are responsible for just 2% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and less than 0.5% of the world’s emissions.