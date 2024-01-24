FDA Just Quietly, Deceitfully ‘Finalized a Rule’ To Allow ‘Medical Research Without Consent’

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has quietly amended the 21st Century Cures Act and “finalized a rule” to allow “medical research without consent” in certain situations.

According to the FDA’s new rule, “certain clinical trials” will be allowed “to operate without obtaining informed consent from participants.”

The new rule came into effect on January 22, 2024 and can be read in full at the government’s Federal Register. The amendment is summarized in the first paragraph as follows:

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the Agency, or we) is issuing a final rule to amend its regulations to implement a provision of the 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act). This final rule allows an exception from the requirement to obtain informed consent when a clinical investigation poses no more than minimal risk to the human subject and includes appropriate safeguards to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of human subjects.”

The catch? The study cannot pose more than minimal risk to humans and must include appropriate safeguards to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of those involved.

The intentionally vague language raises the nightmare scenario of the elite mass vaccinating humanity without consent during the next pandemic. Remember the “safe and effective” mRNA vaccines? No doubt they would have qualified under the new rule.

When this news eventually reaches the mainstream, the media and fact checkers will use this caveat to claim that the FDA and their Big Pharma colleagues will not be engaging in any dangerous practices. They will say anybody who opposes the new rules is a “conspiracy theorist.”

This is where pandemic 2.0 enters the equation. You know, the one the global elite at the WEF have been talking about for the last few months. The one they say will “get your attention this time.”

When Disease X strikes, and people are getting sick and dying, Big Pharma will be able to test you for the virus and within that testing mechanism will be the treatment and it will be legal, without your knowledge or consent.

It will be legal according to the FDA because people will be getting sick and dying, and the study will not pose more than minimal risk to humans given the context (people getting sick and dying) in which the experimentation will take place.

Of course, that is not how they are framing it now, but that is exactly how it will play out.

This is how the elite will be able to put the “slew of injectibles,” which they have admitted are on the conveyer belt, into the arms of anybody and everybody without informed consent in the future.