President Erdogan Threatens To Declare War On Israel & Send Turkish Military To Gaza

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to intervene in Gaza in an impassioned speech during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday.

Accusing Israel of committing war crimes Erdogan threatened to declare war on the Jewish nation and deploy Turkish military into Gaza.

In the same speech, he said that assaults on Gaza constituted a “massacre” warning that Turkey could “come at any night unexpectedly”.

His comments prompted Israeli outcry, and led the country to withdrawing its diplomatic presence.

InfoWars reports: rdogan addressed hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestine supporters at a rally in Istanbul, delcaring Israel as a “war criminal” that may be met with military force if it continues its assault on Gaza.

“The main culprit behind the massacre unfolding in Gaza is the West. Israel has been openly committing war crimes for 22 days, but the Western leaders cannot even call on Israel for a ceasefire, let alone react to it,” Erdogan told the crowd, who were waving Palestinian flags. “With this attitude, the West has accumulated a lot of sins.”

“Israel, we will declare you as a war criminal to the world. We are making preparations for this right now.”



Erdogan also compared Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza to the Holocaust.

“In the past they were massacring the Jewish people in the gas chambers and they were indeed wiping out whole regions with bombs. A similar mentality is being shown in Gaza today,” he said.

“We will tell the whole world that Israel is a war criminal. We are making preparations for this. We will declare Israel a war criminal.”

“From now on, we will continue on our path with the motto that we may suddenly knock on your door one night,” he added.

The crowd enthusiastically responded with the chant, “Turkish military to Gaza.”

Erdogan also defended Hamas jihadists as “freedom fighters” and accused Israel of illegally occupying Palestinian land.