Prince Harry To Address Elites At Clinton Global Initiative

Prince Harry will be addressing the gilded elites at this years Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).

Bill and Hillary Clinton and their daughter Chelsea, who is the foundations vice chair, announced that the Duke of Sussex will be among the “leaders from across government, business, philanthropy, and civil society who will participate” in the meeting this month.

The 2024 meeting is taking place in New York on Sept. 23 and 24 and will focus on “What’s Working” in efforts to tackle climate resilience, global health equity, gun violence, the protection of journalists, humanitarian crises, and more.

Breitbart reports: A subset of the Clinton Foundation, the CGI “convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” according to its website.

AP reports the theme dominating the 2024 gathering of political, business and philanthropic leaders is “What’s Working” – an effort to shine a spotlight on potential solutions and effective aid in a world marked by war, increased income inequality and food insecurity.

Former President Bill Clinton revealed this year’s Clinton Global Initiative would “double down” on the progress made on a host of important issues.

“We started CGI because we wanted to have a meeting where people didn’t just talk about big problems, but where we could roll up our sleeves and get something done,” he said in a statement to The Associated Press. “It’s more important than ever to be optimistic and realize we all have the ability to make a difference.”

The Duke of Sussex plans to discuss the launch of the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Network, an initiative designed to support parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms.

He also plans to address his nonprofit’s collaboration with the World Health Organization and others to end violence against children, an issue he and his wife Meghan outlined on a recent trip to Colombia.

For his part, Oscar winner Damon is expected to discuss the status of the $1 billion plan he announced in 2022 to give 100 million people in Africa, Asia and Latin America lasting access to water and sanitation.