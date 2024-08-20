RFK’s VP Pick Hints at Alliance with Trump to Prevent ‘Disastrous’ Harris Presidency

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s VP pick, Nicole Shanahan, says their campaign is considering joining forces with the Trump campaign to prevent the disastrous prospect of a Harris/Walz administration.

Speaking to Tom Bilyeu on the Impact Theory podcast, Shanahan said the Kennedy/Shanahan campaign has two options heading into November.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

“Staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump,” explained Shanahan. “Or we walk away, right now, and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we are making that decision.”

🚨BREAKING: RFK Jr.’s VP, Nicole Shanahan, says their campaign is considering joining forces with Trump to prevent a Harris/Walz administration.



RFK endorsing Trump is the natural move. They both are sworn enemies of the CIA, FBI, and the military machine.



RFK can help a lot… pic.twitter.com/KRdoT9y9j9 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 20, 2024

According to Shanahan, the benefit of staying in the race and trying to win more than 5% of the popular vote would allow them to “establish ourselves” as a viable third-party alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties, and build on that ballot access for the 2028 election.

Asked by Bilyeu if she would consider running for governor of California, her home state, if Kennedy and she end their campaign, Shanahan said, “I would consider running as well. I want to be involved in California,” she said.

TRENDING: Pope Francis Orders Humanity To Follow ‘Universal Bishop’ Klaus Schwab During ‘End Times’

CNBC report: If Kennedy and Shanahan quit the election contest, it is not clear if their would-be voters would necessarily go to Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

But some polls suggest that the Democratic nominee, Vice President Harris, would be stronger against Trump in swing states when Kennedy is included as a candidate, as opposed to when Kennedy is not an option.

Earlier in the interview, Shanahan said, “I did not put in tens of millions of dollars to be a spoiler candidate.”

“I put in tens of millions of dollars to win, to fix this country, to do the right thing,” she said. “We don’t want to be a spoiler.”

“We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot,” Shanahan added.