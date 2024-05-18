Slovak Prime Minister One Month Ago: ‘New World Order Will Try To Kill Me’

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot earlier this week in an assassination attempt, predicted that the ‘New World Order’ would attempt to kill him just last month.

Fico warned that his opposition towards the World Economic Forum could result in his own murder.

During a recorded message, The prime minister blamed the mainstream media for also wanting him dead.

“I am not exaggerating by a millimeter,” Fico said in the video.

NEW: 🇸🇰🚨 Chilling footage of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico predicting his own assassination just a month before yesterday's shooting.



Modernity.news reports: The Slovakian government has blasted the opposition and left-wing media, with Ľuboš Blaha, the deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament urging “You have made us all targets.”

“You have spread a haunting hatred for years. You hated that people elected us so much that you went after us like wild animals. These are the fruits of your labor. The prime minister is fighting for his life because of you,” Blaha further asserted.

The country’s interior minister, Matúš Šutaj Eštok also slammed the media, stating “I am asking all of you to stop piling on the attacks and expressions of hatred that are directed at one political camp or another. From what was unleashed and many of you sowed, a storm arose today. And we are slowly standing on the threshold of civil war.”

The gunman was identified as a far left-wing activist named Juraj Cintula who is a member of the pro-West and socially liberal “Progressive Slovakia” party. A video of him after the shooting reportedly shows Cintula complaining about government policies.

As we highlighted yesterday, British Broadcaster Sky News was accused of semi-justifying the assassination attempt on Fico by emphasizing how he was a populist, “very pro-Russian” and that it’s “not surprising” someone attacked him.

Following an operation, Fico is in a stable condition and is expected to survive, according to the Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba.