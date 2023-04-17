Top Obama Aide Drops Bombshell: ‘Joe Biden Is a Criminal Bought and Paid For by China’

One of President Obama’s top aides has blown the whistle on how Joe Biden, when serving as vice president, was involved in a “kickback schemes” related to his son Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings.

Mike McCormick, a former White House stenographer, claimed on the Fox News show “Fox & Friends First” that he is willing to testify under oath before the federal grand jury investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. McCormick also accused the FBI of ignoring him, despite his willingness to provide sworn testimony

“In February, I went to the FBI and filed one of their tips on their website. If you do that, and you’re lying to them, you go to jail. I’m not lying. I’m telling the truth, and I’m not going to jail,” he said.

“Joe Biden is a criminal. He was conducting malfeasance in office to enrich his family. Jake Sullivan is a conspirator in that, and there’s more… Obama officials involved in it, I believe.”

Naturalnews.com reports: McCormick, who worked with Biden from 2011 to 2017, recounted a conversation he overheard involving the vice president, his aide Jake Sullivan, and the press on Air Force Two prior to a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine on April 21, 2014, Fox News noted.

According to the New York Post, Sullivan, who is the current national security adviser, outlined Biden’s priorities for his trip to Ukraine in a White House transcript, which included U.S. investment in the Ukrainian energy sector just days after Hunter joined the board of Burisma.

“Months later, and well after the trip, Congress allocated $50 million to Ukraine’s energy market,” the news outlet said.

“I’m sitting back there with a tape recorder. Jake Sullivan comes back and somebody asks about fracking. His answer is, well, we’re bringing a lot of American assistance over for fracking. Burisma was the direct beneficiary of that fracking, and that’s what I recorded, and that’s in a White House transcript,” the former stenographer said.

“In the transcript, you don’t know who Jake Sullivan is. It’s a senior administration official. I’m the witness that says Jake Sullivan is the guy who said it and he should be investigated because at the time Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma and Joe Biden is bringing American taxpayer money to enrich that company and himself and his family,” he added.

According to McCormick, Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma just three days before Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine. He alleged that the timeline shows that Biden was sending American money overseas to “enrich” himself and his family.

“If David Weiss (the prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case) can’t have me in front of his grand jury explaining what I know as a witness, that’s a fraudulent grand jury,” McCormack noted further. “It’s a fraudulent use of the American judicial system to cover for Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s crimes in office.”

McCormick has additionally claimed to possess information that directly implicates President Biden and other officials in what he alleges was an influence peddling scheme.

“If I went in there, I would tell them to have Barack Obama called in as a witness because he’s part of the conspiracy. He’s an ex-president. He has to answer who was in charge of this, putting Joe Biden into this role? Did Barack Obama know about it?” McCormick noted in the interview.

“There’s evidence I’ve seen and put in my Substack on April 16th, so two days before Hunter joins, Joe Biden is with Hunter in the West Wing. They have a meeting, and then later that day in the evening, Joe Biden spends a day in the limousine in the back of Barack Obama’s limousine in western Pennsylvania,” he noted further.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com