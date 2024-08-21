Trump Vows To Ban Child Sex Change Surgeries: “Doctors Who Do This Are Going to Jail”

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to imprison doctors who perform sex-change surgeries on children.

Trump spoke Tuesday in Howell, Michigan, at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in his sixth visit to the state this year.

“To protect our children from sexual mutilation, we will make it a felony for any medical professional to perform surgery on a minor without parental consent,” Trump declared.

Dailysignal.com reports: The former president’s promise refers to leftist efforts, both within the United States and without, to help children obtain irreversible transgender procedures without parental consent.

As recently as last week, The Daily Signal reported that a father’s daughter was taken away from him by the Swiss government for his refusal to allow her to begin medical transition procedures.

In liberal states like California, lawmakers have taken aggressive steps to facilitate child gender-transition attempts regardless of parental consent. In some cases, lawmakers have pushed policies that remove children from families that don’t embrace gender ideology.

The California State Assembly passed a bill in September 2023, as The Daily Signal’s Tony Kinnett reported at the time, that would require judges in child custody cases to consider whether a parent has affirmed a child’s “gender transition” by making “gender affirmation” an equal part of a child’s “health, safety, and welfare” under state law.

Under the bill, parents who refuse to play along could be guilty of failing to provide for the “health, safety, and welfare” of their child—therefore losing custody to another parent or the state. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill in what many viewed as a political move.

This veto is a tragedy for trans kids here & around the country. These kids are living in fear, with right wing politicians working to out them, deny them health care, ban them from sports & restrooms & erase their humanity.



CA needs to unequivocally stand with these kids. https://t.co/dffOj1bXDW — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 23, 2023

Conservative news outlets have reported on dozens of stories involving parental consent and gender ideology over the past few years.

In Colorado, The Daily Signal previously reported that a school district had assigned an 11-year-old girl to share a bed with a boy who identified as a girl without notifying that girl’s parents.

The Daily Signal’s Elizabeth Troutman also reported in late July that a Southern California school district, Capistrano Unified School District in southern Orange County, California, was training counselors to help students hide their transgender identity from their concerned parents.

Trump on Tuesday will also promise to aggressively prosecute dangerous criminals who violate existing gun laws and to “dismantle the gangs, savage criminal networks, and bloodthirsty cartels.”

His remarks also include a promise to ask for the death penalty for child rapists and child traffickers.

The president’s remarks will similarly focus on Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ record as “one of the first Marxist prosecutors in America.”