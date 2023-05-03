Tucker Carlson: ‘If You Question What Happened to WTC Building 7 On TV You Will Lose Your Job’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that TV hosts in the United States operate under a strict censorship code and they understand that if they ask questions about off-limits subjects they will get fired.

Appearing on a recent podcast hosted by former Fox colleague Clayton Morris, Carlson said “If you say, like, ‘What actually happened with building 7? Like that is weird, right? It doesn’t—like, what is that?’… If you were to say something like that on television, they’d flip out. You’d lose your job over that.”

“Anything you are not allowed to ask questions about, is something you should be asking more questions about,” said Carlson. Watch:

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson says if you question what happened to Building 7 live on television you’ll lose your job. pic.twitter.com/Na0xdC39AI — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 1, 2023

Tucker could have used any number of examples of topics deemed off-limits by the establishment, but WTC Building 7 is a good example of a so-called conspiracy theory which is simply asking questions about an official narrative which is full of holes.

The final report of a rigorous four-year computer modeling simulation that was followed by a robust peer review process has concluded that World Trade Center Building 7 could NOT have collapsed as a result of office fires, as the official narrative dubiously claims.

According to the final report published by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the official narrative surrounding the collapse of WTC 7 is simply implausible.

The UAF team’s findings, which were the result of a four-year computer modeling study of the building’s collapse, directly contradict those of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which concluded in a 2008 report that WTC 7 was the first tall building in the history of the world to collapse primarily due to fire.

“Our study found that the fires in WTC 7 could not have caused the observed collapse,” said Professor Leroy Hulsey, the study’s principal investigator.

“The only way it could have fallen in the observed manner is by the near-simultaneous failure of every column.”

The four-year study was funded by Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, a nonprofit organization representing more than 3,000 architects and engineers who have signed the organization’s petition calling for a new investigation into the destruction of the three World Trade Center towers on 9/11.

Read the full report about the findings here.