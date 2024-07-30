US Has Sent Over $56 Billion In Military Aid To Ukraine Since 2021

The Pentagon has revealed the value of lethal weaponry it has sent to Ukraine since early 2021.

The US Department of Defense said that since President Biden took office in January 2021, more than $56.1 billion in “security assistance” has been given to Ukraine.

RT reports: As Biden’s tenure draws to a close, further arms deliveries will hinge on the outcome of the November election. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to continue current policies on Ukraine if she wins the vote, whereas Republican nominee Donald Trump has threatened to cut aid to Kiev.

According to a fact sheet released by the Pentagon on Monday, since the start of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow in February 2022, the US has allocated more than $55.4 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The document lists an array of munitions for air defense, artillery, mortar systems, anti-tank and anti-ship missiles, tanks, helicopters, drones, and a wide array of other battlefield hardware.

Also on Monday, the Pentagon announced a new $1.7 billion package for Ukraine, consisting largely of air defense munitions, artillery and mortar rounds, small arms, and explosives. It represents the 62nd tranche of equipment to be provided from the Pentagon’s inventories for Ukraine and since August 2021, the DOD statement said.

Previously, aid proposals for Kiev have struggled to gain bipartisan support. A $61 billion package was stalled for months in Congress earlier this year due to opposition from Republicans, before being passed in April.