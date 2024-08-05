Video: Female Boxer Defeated by Another Man Makes XX Chromosome Sign

A female boxer at the Olympics protested after being defeated by another biological male competitor by making a double X sign to the cameras, referring to XX chromosomes.
Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Staneva refused to shake hands with Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-Ting, who was born male.
Modernity.news reports: Instead she pumped her arms into the air then made the sign with her fingers to signify “I am the real woman.”
The ‘victory’ for Yu-Ting means that the Taiwanese competitor moves to the semi finals of the women’s boxing category along with Iman Khelif, another competitor with XY chromosomes.
Both are clearly more heavily built, stronger, faster and more powerful than the female boxers they have soundly defeated.
While most of the world has reacted with alarm that this could happen in the Olympics, the leftist media reaction has been incredible.
The IOC has also defended the decision to allow the two controversial fighters to compete in the female category, with President Thomas Bach even stating “Some want to own the definition of who is a woman.”
Yeah, women want to own it, because they do.
It’s an objective truth.
Both the IBA and the WBO have spoken out against the two XY fighters competing in women’s boxing, and disqualified them from doing so.