Video: Female Boxer Defeated by Another Man Makes XX Chromosome Sign

A female boxer at the Olympics protested after being defeated by another biological male competitor by making a double X sign to the cameras, referring to XX chromosomes.

Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Staneva refused to shake hands with Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-Ting, who was born male.

Modernity.news reports: Instead she pumped her arms into the air then made the sign with her fingers to signify “I am the real woman.”

Watch:

After defeat, Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Staneva refused to shake hands with Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-Ting, who has XY chromosomes. Instead Staneva protested by flashing a double X sign to signify her female XX chromosomes. Report: https://t.co/GdnGf9G9v6 pic.twitter.com/sLIExIoPhW — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) August 4, 2024

This is the sign Staneva made:

The ‘victory’ for Yu-Ting means that the Taiwanese competitor moves to the semi finals of the women’s boxing category along with Iman Khelif, another competitor with XY chromosomes.

Both are clearly more heavily built, stronger, faster and more powerful than the female boxers they have soundly defeated.

XY Chromosome Boxer Imane Khelif Just Pummeled Another Woman to Score a Unanimous Victory at the Olympics



Anna Luca Hamori is incredibly fortunate she didn't get seriously injured.



The match was beyond disturbing to watch. It's a miracle that Hamori managed to survive all three… pic.twitter.com/I1d3MTloRF — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 3, 2024

While most of the world has reacted with alarm that this could happen in the Olympics, the leftist media reaction has been incredible.

The IOC has also defended the decision to allow the two controversial fighters to compete in the female category, with President Thomas Bach even stating “Some want to own the definition of who is a woman.”

IOC President Thomas Bach: “Some want to own the definition of who is a woman.”



Guilty as charged, Thomas. pic.twitter.com/pBu9hdHqgT — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) August 3, 2024

Yeah, women want to own it, because they do.

Is it really "some want to own the definition of who is a woman" or is he talking about people who want to follow the biologically scientific definition of a woman? — Mike Jones at Crik's End (@CriksEndWisdom) August 3, 2024

He could just ask a woman. Seriously, we are everywhere. — anonymom (@anonymomo12) August 3, 2024

It’s an objective truth.

Being against men punching women in the face is now a culture war issue? Insane. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) August 3, 2024

Both the IBA and the WBO have spoken out against the two XY fighters competing in women’s boxing, and disqualified them from doing so.