Nancy Pelosi Says Biden Should Be Added to Mount Rushmore

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has called for Joe Biden to be added to Mount Rushmore because he has apparently been such a “consequential president.“

In an interview on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” with Lesilie Stahl, Pelosi gushed that Biden has been a “Mount Rushmore kind of president.”

This has to be seen to be believed. Watch:

Crazy Nancy's delusions have reached a new level — saying Biden should be added to Mt. Rushmore pic.twitter.com/ZF32Bg3NAW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2024

Pelosi’s remarks were so ridiculous that even Stahl appeared skeptical.

“Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln, and Joe Biden?” she asked while failing to suppress a smirk.

But Pelosi was actually serious. Undaunted, she doubled down.

“You’ve got Teddy Roosevelt up there, and he’s wonderful. I don’t say take him down, but you can add Biden,” she said.

Pelosi’s comments are not only insane and disrespectful. They are deeply hypocritical.

Biden was pressured by handlers in the Democrat Party to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his mental incompetence was finally exposed to the nation in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Trump in June.

Behind the scenes, Pelosi was threatening Biden to drop out as he was showing signs of refusing to adhere to the advice of others top Democrats ordering him to step aside.

“Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way,” one Democrat source familiar with private conversations told Politico.

“She gave them three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way.”