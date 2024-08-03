White ‘Population Collapse’ Looming in US as Deaths Exceed Births in Most States

The United States is predicted to become the first nation to suffer a white “population collapse” as the number of white babies born in the majority of states is far exceeded by the number of white deaths.

More non-Hispanic white people died than were born in twenty-six states in 2016, and since then the trend has continued, with sudden and unexpected deaths soaring across the nation, and the fertility rate plummeting.

Below-replacement fertility is a very modern phenomenon. Never before in the history of the United States have white deaths exceeded white births.

This is neither a niche nor isolated problem. For reference, 179 million residents, or more than half of the total US population, lived in these 26 states where the white population is in rapid decline.

The prospect of white population collapse in the US is a “ticking time bomb” and a “national threat” according to demographic experts.

Population collapse, also known as depopulation, refers to the phenomenon of a sudden and irreversible decline in the number of living people in a society.

Data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals the disturbing downward trend of fertility and rising trend of sudden and unexpected deaths.

The United States, the heart of Western civilization, is on track to become the first nation to fall victim to the multi-pronged depopulation agenda of the global elite.

While experts warn the white population in the US may never recover, the mainstream media has been celebrating the news and embracing the concept of depopulation.

According to Scientific American, “Declining populations will ease the pressure eight billion people put on the planet.”

“Where our current model of endless growth and short-term profits sacrifices vulnerable people and the planet’s future, population decline could help create a future with more opportunity and a healthy, biologically rich world.”

According to the UN, the continent of Africa is the only region with a growing population. The rest of the world has been hit by a “fertility crisis” that Bloomberg claims “nobody saw coming.”

Except we have been warning the world for years that the global elite are intent on depopulating the world and reducing fertility levels is a key plank in their agenda.

Bill Gates and other globalist billionaires have been pushing products that knowingly destroy fertility levels in reproducing-age young adults.

Many of these products are household name items promoted on mainstream media and considered perfectly safe by the average consumer.