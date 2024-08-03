MSM Gaslighting Hits New Heights with Claims Covid Shots REDUCE Heart Attacks and Strokes

The mainstream media is reporting that new studies suggest that Covid mRNA vaccines had nothing to do with the explosion in heart attacks and strokes immediately following the roll out.

In fact, according to the mainstream media, the mRNA injections actually reduced the incidence of strokes and cardiac-related deaths.

They are following Josef Goebbel’s principle of the Big Lie. If you tell a lie big and absurd enough, and you keep telling it, people will eventually come to believe it.

The fact that millions of people died suddenly of heart issues is just a coincidence, according to the mainstream media outlets (which happens to receive the majority of their advertising revenue from the same Big Pharma companies who profit enormously from the Covid shots).

The media is citing new research produced by British scholars that claims that vaccination with any of the Covid-19 shots actually lowered the incidence of heart attacks and strokes and outweighed the risks of adverse effects.

Researchers from the universities of Cambridge, Bristol and Edinburgh say they analaysed millions of anonymized health records of adults in England, provided by the National Health Service (NHS) and dated from December 2020 to January 2022.

By that point, approximately 90% of the UK population over the age of 12 had received one or more doses of the mRNA vaccine.

“We studied [Covid]-19 vaccines and cardiovascular disease in 45.7 million adults in England and found a similar or lower incidence of common cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, following each vaccination than before or without vaccination,” said Dr. Samatha Ip of Cambridge, the lead author of the study.

Ip and 16 other researchers based their Big Pharma-friendly conclusions on the linked data from general practices, hospital admissions and death records, in a secure environment provided by the NHS.

The researchers were looking at the incidence of cardiovascular events before or without vaccination compared to after.

According to their findings, published this week in the journal Nature Communications, the incidence of heart attacks and strokes dropped by almost 10% in the 13-24 weeks after the first dose of the jab.

This went to 27% lower after the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 20% lower after the second Pfizer shot.

If you have noticed far more people than usual, including children, dying of heart attacks and strokes, and you think these findings do not pass the sniff test, you are not alone.

Scientific research is corrupted from the inside with Big Pharma money, in the same way mainstream media is corrupted through advertising and sponsorship money from the companies that produce the vaccines they are supposed to be reporting on without a conflict of interest.

In reality, mainstream media has become the PR department of Big Pharma, completely beholden to the enormous profits generated by mass market products including the disastrous Covid vaccine produced by the likes of Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna.

However, having the temerity to actually claim Covid vaccines reduce the incidence of heart attacks and strokes is another level of shamelessness.