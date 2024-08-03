Millions of Brits Rise Up Against Gov’t Plan To Eliminate Natives by 2030

British citizens are rising up in huge numbers against the globalist ruling class determined to take away their rights and normalize the gross injustices of the globalist agenda.

Following the brutal stabbing of 11 young girls at a Taylor Swift dance party, the fully infiltrated British government have decided to punish those who are protesting against open borders, declaring a state of emergency to unveil chilling new authoritarian powers to crush dissent and punish ordinary people.

There is anarchy on the streets of England as we speak, as the people continue rising up demanding justice, and the media continues to suppress the scale of events.

The world has reached a jumping off point according to Klaus Schwab who has ordered infiltrated world governments to begin locking up and re-educating anybody who dissents against the globalist agenda.

According to Schwab, human history is now officially over, normal rules no longer apply, and anybody who challenges the globalist agenda and open borders must get used to living under constant surveillance, beaten by the authorities, arrested and imprisoned as an example to the rest of society.

When Klaus says jump, compliant governments like the UK’s new left-wing Labour government say how high and and now we are seeing the evidence play out before our very eyes.

In a week where a room full of children were stabbed, and where protests against the attack were brutally suppressed by agents of the state, the government has decided to first act against anyone who dissents against open borders, with new left-wing Prime Minister Keir Starmer declaring “the immediate challenge is driven by far-right hatred.”

It has taken 80 years for the British people to reawaken their fighting spirit like they had during the Second World War.

But now they are awake because the enemy – the global elite and their globalist agenda and control apparatus – has been identified and they won’t rest until it has been neutralized.

This is why the British government is urgently taking steps to increase their authoritarian powers to control the people, as Katie Hopkins reports:

As Katie explained, following a COBRA meeting, the British government announced enhanced powers to brutalize the people who are protesting the high-level cover up taking place to protect the attacker from facing the justice he deserves.

There are no ideas to stop migrants stabbing children. But plenty of ideas to strip British citizens of their rights to freedom of movement, freedom to protest, and the right to privacy.

It’s yet another textbook case of the elite’s favorite game: Problem, Reaction, Solution.

They created the problem by opening borders. They are watching as society melts down in reaction. And now they are presenting their solution.

Problem, reaction, solution has always been about enhanced state control and authoritarianism to ensure the globalist agenda remains on track despite the protests of ordinary people.

But the people are waking up and rising up against the elite and for the first time in decades we are seeing cracks in the elite’s facade.

We have long been warning that the World Economic Forum and globalist elite are re-animated Nazis who have rebranded and regrouped, and are now pursuing the same goals as the Third Reich, and committing the same crimes against humanity.

They are determined to unleash hell on our streets and destroy our sovereign nations, infiltrating our institutions and rotting them from the inside.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who now serves the WEF full-time, told the UN Climate Summit in New York City that free speech is a weapon of war, and anybody caught speaking their mind on sensitive globalist subjects must be punished accordingly.

Ardern went full Orwell when she claimed that censorship is necessary to protect free speech. Bear in mind, this is the same far-left authoritarian who says government is your only source of truth.

Ardern is a fine heir of every totalitarian dictator who ever lived.

No wonder Schwab recruited her to work for directly for the WEF in ushering in the New Word Order when she was finally kicked out of office by a furious and fed-up New Zealand population.

Klaus Schwab’s father was a high-ranking Nazi official, as were multiple members of European Commision President Ursula Van Der Leyen’s family.

And don’t forget, George Soros is a literal Nazi collaborator.

The global elite are now so arrogant they are not even trying to hide their tracks anymore.

Don’t forget, last year the WEF puppets in Trudeau’s government took off their masks and gave a standing ovation to a a confirmed Nazi SS soldier in parliament.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the government has ordered the police to begin arresting citizens who get fact checked on social media for the crime of spreading so-called “conspiracy theories” about the globalist agenda.

The British government really are terrified of ordinary people who reject the globalist agenda.

At the same time as these developments in the UK, the WEF has urged governments to build COVID concentration camps worldwide to imprison citizens who refuse to go along with the official narrative during future plandemics.

It is no surprise that New York is the first US state to forge ahead with the instructions.

As Rochester First reported, he state of New York seeking the power to quite literally FORCE New York residents to be quarantined or thrown into ‘quarantine camps.‘

As this story over at Dr. Joseph Sansone’s Substack reports, these are nothing less than concentration camps they seek to throw people into over the possibility that they’ve been exposed to what we all know now is a bioweapon THEY created!

The globalist elite cannot stop talking about their plot to enslave humanity, and now they are becoming specific with their plans.

The one percent of the one percent — and their sympathizers in business and politics — all seem to be in agreement that the Great Reset is a great idea.

The fact no ordinary person shares their enthusiasm does not seem to bother them one bit.

But the future does not belong to them and the people are slowly but surely waking up to their agenda.

