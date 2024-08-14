61 Yr Old Brit Gets 18 Month Prison Sentence For Chanting “Who The F**k Is Allah”

So the draconian assault on free speech has arrived in the UK

August 14, 2024 Niamh Harris News 13
A 61-year-old man from has been sentenced to eighteen monthis in prison for shouting obscenities during a recent UK protest.

The non violent pensioner was chanting “who the fuck is Allah” and telling police officers “you’re not English anymore” during a protest outside Downing Street.

As Paul Joseph Watson points out, while his behavior could be described as offensive and unruly, the fact that he will spend the next year and a half behind bars for saying mean words exemplifies how the UK has slipped into extreme authoritarianism in the space of a fortnight.

InfoWars reports: British newspaper The Guardian basically doxxed the man, David Spring, by providing his street name in an article about his imprisonment.

Spring recently retired from his 42-year career as a train driver to care for his ill wife, but now he’ll be spending time behind bars until 2026.

That’s a lengthy sentence for the nonviolent “crime” of waving a finger at riot cops and shouting, “cunts,” at them.

The incident took place in Whitehall where citizens gathered to voice their frustrations about mass migration taking a toll on their city and country.

“Spring’s role in the disorder was shown on police body worn camera footage in court where he was seen making threatening and hostile gestures towards police, calling officers ‘c****’ and joining in chants of ‘you’re not English anymore’ and ‘who the f*** is Allah,’” reports the Guardian.

Spring told arresting officers last week, “I didn’t go up to London to riot. I went to complain about people put up in hotels.” 

The judge who sentenced Spring said his actions had encouraged people “to engage in disorder” and that the harsh sentence was meant to make an example so others are apparently deterred from engaging in free speech at future demonstrations.

“What you did could and it seems did encourage others to engage in disorder,” the judge stated.

A former political strategist behind the X account The Stark Naked Brief pointed out even UK laws don’t allow for arrests over swearing at police officers.

The account’s post also noted the judge didn’t appear confident in his ruling because he used the words “could” and “seems.”

“This is not indicative of a strong burden of proof,” the post stated.






