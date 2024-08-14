Robert F. Kennedy Jr Slams ‘Orwellian’ British Gov’t For Threatening to Arrest US Citizens For Social Media Posts

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr issued a stark warning about authoritarianism and free speech after the Metropolitan Police threatened to arrest Americans for violating British online speech laws.

Kennedy wrote: “Today’s authoritarianism knows no boundaries. London’s Metropolitan Police Chief just told the world that he will be coming after anyone who violates British social media censorship rules with international extradition requests – to include American citizens.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

“Simultaneously, the EU’s Censorship ‘Kommisar’ Thierry Breton just told Elon Musk he can’t allow EU citizens to witness tonight’s interview with President Trump.

“The elites who want to decide what is permissible to read and watch justify their censorship by labeling dissenting opinions as -misinformation’, ‘hate speech’, ‘far right’, or ‘extremist’.

“During the lockdowns, MI6 designated me and other health freedom activists as potential ‘terrorists’.

“But the label applies more closely to themselves, as they try to scare us into submission again with bird flu hoaxes, debt-fueled financial collapse, and ever more dangerous imperial wars of choice.

“This is definitely a wake-up call, America.

“It’s time to reclaim our government. If not in America, the paragon of freedom, then where?”

TRENDING: Japan Declares State of Emergency After ‘Nanobots’ Found in 96 Million Citizens

MSN report: Kennedy’s tirade came hours after Breton – the so-called “Kommisar”, or the Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union – penned an open letter to billionaire tech magnate Musk telling him to censor his interview with ex-President Donald Trump.

Breton warned the world’s richest man about his legal obligation to stop the “amplification of harmful content”.

The warnings follow a bitter spat between South African-born Musk and British political figures including Sir Keir Starmer and ex-Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf.