WHO Declares ‘International Mpox Emergency’ and Orders ‘Global Co-ordinated Response’

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has ordered sovereign nations to coordinate a global response to what he describes as the “Mpox international health emergency” following a minor outbreak in isolated parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tedros convened another WHO emergency committee meeting under the new international health regulations (IHRs) to determine if “Mpox” (previously known as monkey pox) is again a disease of international concern.

Remember, Mpox is almost always a sexually transmitted disease, so the infectivity rate is extremely low.

In 2022, Tedros alone made the decision to label Mpox as a disease of international concern, even though the committee decided it was not of concern.

“The actual death rate in healthy individuals contracting Mpox is almost non-existent,” Dr Robert Malone explained on X. “This is more fear porn by the WHO. Don’t fall for it.”

Earlier today, Tedros announced the committee had advised him to declare a global Mpox emergency and he had accepted their recommendation.

Determining a disease outbreak as a “public health emergency of international concern” or PHEIC – the WHO’s highest level of alert – can accelerate research, funding and international public health measures and co-operation to contain a disease.

The outbreak in DR Congo began with the spread of an endemic strain, known as clade I.

But a new variant, clade Ib, appears to spread more easily through routine close contact, including sexual contact.

It has spread from DR Congo to neighbouring countries, including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, triggering the action from the WHO.

“It’s clear that a co-ordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

In May, the WHO was forced to suspend the launch of it’s controversial Pandemic Treaty due to pushback from millions of citizens who are demanding justice for the crimes perpetrated by the globalist elite during the pandemic.

“We are not where we hoped we would be when we started this process,” Roland Driece, co-chair of WHO’s negotiating board for the agreement, admitted.

A final draft treaty was scheduled for presentation at next week’s World Health Assembly, but will now be suspended indefinitely.

“This is not a failure,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted in Geneva after the talks ended.

“We will try everything — believing that anything is possible — and make this happen because the world still needs a pandemic treaty,” he threatened.