WHO Halts ‘Pandemic Treaty’ As Millions Demand Globalists Face Justice for Their Crimes

May 26, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 3
WHO suspends pandemic treaty as public demand arrests of globalists who stripped away their freedoms.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has been forced to suspend the launch of it’s controversial ‘Pandemic Treaty‘ due to pushback from millions of citizens who are demanding justice for the crimes perpetrated by the globalist elite during the pandemic.

“We are not where we hoped we would be when we started this process,” Roland Driece, co-chair of WHO’s negotiating board for the agreement, admitted on Friday.

A final draft treaty was scheduled for presentation at next week’s World Health Assembly, but will now be suspended indefinitely.

“This is not a failure,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted in Geneva after the talks ended.

“We will try everything — believing that anything is possible — and make this happen because the world still needs a pandemic treaty,” he threatened.

Voanews.com reports: The COVID-19 pandemic killed millions of people worldwide, broke health care systems and disrupted economies.

Tedros described the immense disparity between rich and poor countries concerning access to vaccines and other necessities “a catastrophic moral failure.”

The WHO chief is, however, keeping hope alive that WHO will come up with a plan to more equitably address the next pandemic.

“Many of the challenges that caused a serious impact during COVID –19 still exist,” he said.

