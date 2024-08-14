UK Police Arrest Woman Who Was ‘Praying In Her Head’ In Public In Breach of Law

A British woman who was standing on a street corner and “praying in her head” has been arrested by UK police.

Responding to questioning, the British citizen admitted “I might be praying in my head.” The police officer promptly replied, “Yeah, you can’t be doing that.”

Woman: 'I might be praying in my head.'

Police: 'You can't be doing it though.'

Woman arrested.

This is where we’re at right now in Britain.



Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, 45, who was silently praying outside a city abortion clinic in Birmingham was charged with four counts of failing to comply with a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

Meanwhile, a 61-year-old British man from has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for shouting obscenities during a recent protest in London.

The non-violent pensioner was chanting “who the fuck is Allah” and telling police officers “you’re not English anymore” during a protest outside Downing Street.

While his behavior could be described as offensive and unruly, the fact that he will spend the next year and a half behind bars for saying rude words is a stark example of how the UK has descended into extreme authoritarianism in the space of a fortnight.

Far-left media outlet The Guardian doxxed the man, David Spring, by providing his street name in an article about his imprisonment.

Spring recently retired from his 42-year career as a train driver to care for his ill wife, but now he’ll be spending time behind bars until 2026.

That’s a lengthy sentence for the non-violent “crime” of waving a finger at riot cops and shouting obscenities.

For context, its a longer time behind bars than many pedophiles and violent offenders have spent in the UK this year.

The incident took place in Whitehall where citizens gathered to voice their frustrations about mass migration taking a toll on their country.

New British PM Starmer’s approach to dealing the riots has seen widespread pushback from across the political divide.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage accused the prime minister of “completely” failing to understand the mood of the nation about the “societal breakdown” caused by decades of mass migration policies from both the Labour and Conservative parties.