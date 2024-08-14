Kamala Harris Vows To Abolish ICE, Flood Illegals Into America

Kamala Harris has vowed to abolish ICE and open up America’s borders as part of a radical far-left agenda for the United States.

In 2018, Harris’ running mate Tim Walz marched in an “Abolish ICE” protest in Minneapolis.

Tim Walz marched in an "Abolish ICE" protest in Minneapolis on June 30, 2018 https://t.co/Vi0ABaWsSa pic.twitter.com/YD7YenZbEz — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 9, 2024

Naturalnews.com reports: An open borders guy himself, Walz participated in the “Families Belong Together” demonstration that year to oppose then-President Trump’s immigration policies.

That same year, Trump signed an executive order to keep families from being separated at the border, but Walz marched anyway to call for an end to family separation.

Many of the demonstrators at “Families Belong Together” could be heard shouting for the elimination of all borders period, which would be full globalism in motion.

Walz shared photos of himself at the rally on Facebook, praising himself and the others in attendance for using their voice to “tell the Trump Administration that families belong together.”

“Thousands of children and their parents are still separated,” Walz complained. “We won’t stop marching until they are united.”

To further show his support for illegal immigration, Walz signed into law legislation in Minnesota – watch below – that allows illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses, the same thing Kamala helped implement in California.

Tim Walz 🤝 Driver's Licenses For Illegals



Weak. Failed. Dangerously Liberal. Just like Kamala. pic.twitter.com/kuPSGpfjVB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

Failed presidential candidate for the Republican ticket Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) spoke out just moments after Kamala picked Walz as her running mate, stating that a Harris-Walz ticket is “a win for open borders, socialism, and Iran.”

Walz also created an “Office of New Americans” to make it easier and quicker for illegal aliens to flood the country and take whatever they can along the way while American citizens suffer.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are two open borders, weak on crime, defund the police liberals who make up the most radical, far-left ticket in the history of our country,” commented Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Michael Whatley in a statement.

Walz infamously stated about a week ago that he opposes Trump’s efforts to build a border wall while in office, promising to invest in a ladder factory should Trump get reelected and continue with those efforts.

“He talks about this wall, I always say, let me know how high it is,” Walz said on CNN. “If it’s 25 feet, then I’ll invest in the 30-foot ladder factory. That’s not how you stop this.”

Other benefits available to illegal aliens thanks to Walz include eligibility for Minnesota’s tuition-free college program, as well as for the state’s MinnesotaCare health care plan.

“My position on Minnesota becoming a sanctuary state boils down to who has the responsibility for enforcing immigration laws,” Walz told CBS News in 2018.

“Here’s what I believe: Congress has given federal agencies the authority to enforce immigration laws in Minnesota, and I support their doing so. Congress has not given local law enforcement that same authority. The role of law enforcement is to enforce state and local laws, not federal immigration laws, and I strongly believe that they should not do so.”