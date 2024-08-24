Anthony Fauci, Who Advised on GMO Mosquito Release, Hospitalized with ‘Deadly’ West Nile Virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been hospitalized with the potentially deadly West Nile virus, a rare mosquito-spread disease which is spreading across the continental US.

The West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-spread disease in the US, with over 2,200 cases being reported every year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Fauci, 83, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spent six days in hospital last week and is expected to make a full recovery, a spokesperson told CNN.

There is no specific treatment for the virus, but 80 percent of cases are mild, where sufferers may experience flu-like symptoms or rashes.

Fauci advised Congress on the release of GMO mosquitoes in continental US in March 2016, admitting that releasing sufficient numbers into the wild was his main concern.

“Scalability is really going to be a problem,” Fauci said at the time.

In subsequent years, Bill Gates ramped up the program, releasing billions of GMO mosquitoes in Florida in partnership with a tech start-up called Oxitec.

Following the release of these GMO mosquitoes into the wild, mosquitoes across the US began testing positive to extremely rare and deadly viruses.

Some of these viruses were eradicated decades ago, and some of them have never before been reported in the United States.

1) Bill Gates company released billions of mosquitoes in Florida & Texas.



2) Malaria now in Florida & Texas for the first time in 20 years.



3) Bill Gates has a malaria vaccine almost ready.



Hydroxycholorquine is an anti-malarial drug.

No vax needed.https://t.co/Lyflu2qRvT pic.twitter.com/4MOoYcbWFQ — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 28, 2023

Daily Mail report: As of August 20, there have been 216 West Nile virus cases in the US across 33 states, according to a CDC tracker.

About 65 percent of the total caseload have been reported to be neuro-invasive.

As early as June, scientists were seeing a much greater number of West Nile virus cases than usual, leading to serious alarm.

Fauci himself addressed the West Nile virus back in 2004, when he was still NIAID director.

Responding to a question from someone on the online ‘Ask the White House’ forum, he wrote that the best way to prevent the virus is through mosquito control.

TRENDING: Whistleblower: Bill Gates Seeding Monkeypox in Major Cities via Chemtrails

He added that there were “a number of promising candidates” for a vaccine, but there remains no cure or inoculation for the virus over twenty years after he made this statement.

In June, Fauci testified front of Congress to better explain the government’s response to Covid.

Fauci told Republicans the six-foot social distancing rule “sort of just appeared” and that he did not recall how it came about.

He added he “was not aware of studies” that supported social distancing.

Fauci also conceded that Covid-19, which has killed a total of more than 1.2 million Americans, could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China.

“I keep an open mind as to what the origin is,” he said.