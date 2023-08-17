Coincidence? Maui Wildfires Police Chief Also Coordinated Response To Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Social media users have been pointing out that Maui Police Chief John Pelletier previously served as incident commander during another mass casualty event
The ‘coincidence’ was highlighted by several social media users, who were skeptical of Pelletier’s previous work on the mass shooting at Mandalay Bay in 2017 that left 58 people dead, and his current overseeing of the response to the deadly Maui wildfire that’s killed at least 99 people so far.
InfoWars reports: Footage of Pelletier explaining why rescue crews have recovered so few bodies circulated over the weekend.
Conservative talk show host Stew Peters claimed, “We are watching a movie. John Pelletier is an actor.”
