Hawaii Governor Vows To Block Land Grabs In Fire-Ravaged Maui

Hawaii governor Josh Green has vowed “to keep the land in local people’s hands” after deadly wildfires devastated the Lahaina area saying his administration is looking into acquiring the properties that were destroyed.

He said:“I’m already thinking of ways for the state to acquire that land so that we can put it into workforce housing, to put it back into families, or make it open spaces in perpetuity as a memorial to the people who were lost”

“We want this to be something we remember after the pain passes as a magic place. Lahaina will rebuild. The tragedy right now is the loss of life.”

Infowars reports: Green claimed the government’s acquisition of Lahaina’s highly sought after real estate is justified to prevent foreign firms from buying it up first.

“The buildings can be rebuilt over time, even the banyan tree may survive, but we don’t want this to become a clear space where then people from overseas just come and decide they’re gonna take it. The state will take it and preserve it first,” Green said.

Hawaii’s governor reiterated that point in a press conference Tuesday, warning developers that it will be a “very long time” before any housing and businesses can be rebuilt.

“It’s going to be a very long time before any growth or housing can be built, so you will be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here,” he said, adding, “I will try to allow no one from outside our state to buy any land until we get through this crisis and decide what Lahaina should be in the future.”

Trying to take land away from our people before we’ve had a chance to grieve and rebuilt is not pono, and we will not stand for it. pic.twitter.com/gZczd1oLTo — Governor Josh Green (@GovJoshGreenMD) August 15, 2023

Green said Thursday that Lahaina will one day be “rebuilt” with its own “image” and “values.”

“All those buildings are eventually going to have to be rebuilt. It will be a new Lahaina. In its own image, its own values. But it’s going to be billions of dollars,” Green said.

Green’s announcement comes as Lahaina residents take to social media claiming large firms are already reaching out to them with offers to purchase their property, while others claim the wildfires were deliberately set to displace the local residents who owned this valuable land.

