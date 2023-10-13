Globalist Architect Henry Kissinger Admits ‘Open Borders Are Destroying Western Nations’

Globalist supremo Henry Kissinger, the man who recruited Klaus Schwab to the cause in the 1960s, has admitted that open borders are slowly but surely destroying western nations from the inside.

Kissinger, the 100-year-old former secretary of state and national security adviser — and a key front man for the movement aiming to impose what he and other globalists refer to as a “New World Order” — made the shock concession about mass migration during an interview with Politico this week.

“It was a grave mistake to let in so many people of totally culture and religion and concepts because it creates a pressure group inside each country that does that,” Kissinger said. Watch:

Kissinger’s comments represent a major departure from his usual globalist drivel.

During the Covid pandemic, Kissinger declared that the United States must join a “global program” that will usher in a new “liberal world order” after the pandemic ends, warning the world could be “set on fire” if this does not happen.

The Nobel Prize winning foreign policy adviser instructed the USA to uphold “the principles of the liberal world order,” saying that “prosperity depends on global trade and movement of people.”

“The founding legend of modern government is a walled city protected by powerful rulers, sometimes despotic, other times benevolent, yet always strong enough to protect the people from an external enemy,” Kissinger wrote.

“Enlightenment thinkers reframed this concept, arguing that the purpose of the legitimate state is to provide for the fundamental needs of the people: security, order, economic well-being, and justice,” he continued

“The pandemic has prompted an anachronism, a revival of the walled city in an age when prosperity depends on global trade and movement of people.”

Kissinger believes that “the world’s democracies need to defend and sustain their Enlightenment values.”

Kissinger warned that failure either to conquer the coronavirus or to build the post-coronavirus world order might lead to global catastrophe.

“The historic challenge for leaders is to manage the crisis while building the future,” he concluded.

“Failure could set the world on fire.”

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has also called on world leaders to create a new order by forming a “temporary” global government to tackle the medical and economic crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Brown, the global government is necessary to make sure the efforts of central banks are coordinated.