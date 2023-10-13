Robert De Niro Claims Trump Supporters Are ‘Criminally Insane’ In a ‘Medical Sense’

Unhinged far-left Hollywood star Robert De Niro has returned to his favorite side gig — badmouthing former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

According to De Niro, Trump supporters are “criminally insane” and hell-bent on destroying American democracy. But the far-left Hollywood actor wasn’t finished trashing patriotic Americans yet. He also called Trump “evil,” adding that “democracy won’t survive” if the 45th president of the United States is re-elected in 2024.

During an appearance Wednesday at an event called the “Stop Trump Summit,” De Niro gave a deranged speech in which he told the audience “to reach out to Trump’s followers with respect” — only to insult said Trump followers seconds later by claiming that they have “already turned their backs” on the opportunity for respect.

“I am with you in spirit. I am watching. This is an important conversation. What The New Republic is doing in this “Stop Trump Summit” — what you all are doing here today — can help determine our future.” 2/ — The New Republic (@newrepublic) October 12, 2023

De Niro’s unhinged speech was part of the “Stop Trump Summit” in New York organized by The New Republic, the left-wing publication that has repeatedly published fake news on behalf of its globalist backers in recent years.

The actor didn’t deliver the speech in-person due to a case of COVID. The speech was read aloud by Miles Taylor — the Never Trump staffer who published an anonymous op-ed for the New York Times in 2018 declaring himself a part of the deep state “resistance.”

According to De Niro, Trump’s character is worse than any of the villains he has portrayed on screen.

“I’ve spent a lot of time studying bad men,” De Niro’s statement read. “I’ve examined their characteristics, their mannerisms, the utter banality of their cruelty. Yet there’s something different about Donald Trump. When I look at him, I don’t see a bad man. Truly. I see an evil one.”

Breitbart report: The actor’s repeated invocation of “democracy” is part of a larger, demagogic pattern set by the Biden administration to paint any political opposition as a threat to democracy.

De Niro’s speech made no mention of Biden, under whose leadership Americans have been suffering from crushing inflation and a wide-open southern border that has allowed illegal aliens to pour into the country by the millions.

The actor also made no mention of his hometown New York facing an unprecedented and catastrophic influx of illegals who are stretching the city’s already bleak financial situation to the breaking point.

He also omitted any mention of the unfolding global calamities in Israel and Ukraine — both of which happened after Biden took office.