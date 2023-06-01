DOJ Whistleblowers: Evidence of ‘Extreme Child Porn’ on Biden’s Laptop Being Suppressed

Multiple DOJ whistleblowers have revealed that evidence of ‘extreme child porn’ on Hunter Biden’s laptop is being suppressed and hidden from FBI investigators, at the behest of the Biden regime.

The whistleblowers told Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) that incriminating evidence against Hunter Biden was placed in “highly restricted systems.”

Those restrictions prevent FBI officials from reviewing the child porn material.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Slaynews.com reports: Derogatory evidence related to Hunter Biden was hidden away and labeled “disinformation,” even after it had already been verified to be true, the whistleblowers stated.

CBS News reports:

Multiple Justice Department whistleblowers have come forward to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley as part of his ongoing investigation into the Biden family business practices, according to three sources familiar with the matter, including a former Justice Department tax official. The sources told CBS News the whistleblower disclosures raised concerns about the Hunter Biden investigation, with allegations including “irregular handling” of evidence and a claim that “standard investigatory procedures were not being followed,” allegedly hindering the probe’s progress. More specifically, whistleblowers said that during the FBI investigation, derogatory evidence related to President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was wrongly labeled as disinformation, when it could be or had already been verified. In some cases, they claimed derogatory evidence was placed in highly restricted systems that prevented other FBI investigators from reviewing it in the course of their related work.

As Slay News reported earlier this month, the Biden administration retaliated against an IRS whistleblower and a team investigating Hunter Biden.

A letter was sent to Republican and Democrat members of House and Senate committees by attorneys representing the IRS whistleblower in the Hunter Biden investigation.

The lawyer wrote that the whistleblower and his team of investigators have been removed from the investigation at the request of Biden’s DOJ.

The IRS supervisor, who sought whistleblower protection last month, warns that the Feds are intentionally mishandling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

The Biden admin retaliated against the IRS whistleblower by gutting the entire team that was investigating Hunter.