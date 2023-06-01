Jamie Foxx Suffered ‘Near Fatal’ Blood Clot After Hollywood Studio Forced Jab on Him

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx suffered a ‘near fatal’ blood clot in his brain after being forced to take the experimental Covid jab, according to journalist A.J. Benza.

Speaking to Dr. Drew, Benza revealed that an inside source told him the truth about the Foxx’s vaccine-induced health complications.

“I had somebody in the room who let me know that Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot,” Benza declared.

Infowars.com reports: The journalist went on to explain Foxx ultimately received the jab due to pressure and mandates by Hollywood studios.

“He did not want the shot, but with the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” Benza said.

“What I found out from the man in the room was that the blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind.”

Benza’s revelations come just one week after legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who Foxx was floated to portray in a biopic of the fighter, admitted hearing rumors the actor had suffered a stroke.

Dr. Drew went on to clarify that “blood in the brain is a cerebral bleed,” while a stroke is characterized as a “blood clot in an artery to the brain that cuts off the blood supply to the brain and the brain dies.”

“And it’s been widely known that [Foxx] had a stroke, I mean they’ve said ‘stroke’ many times. So to say a ‘blood clot in the brain’ — it’s a stroke. It’s a blood clot in an artery that cuts off the supply, that part of the brain is dead,” Dr. Drew explained, adding a clot could have “very serious consequences.”

Benza says messages from Foxx’s family claiming he’s well and playing pickleball are false and that messages from famous friends asking for prayers for Jamie are closer to the truth.

Elsewhere in the exchange, Benza divulged his girlfriend suffered a miscarriage and that her doctor admitted there’s been a “200% increase in miscarriages in women with men with the vaccination.”

Infowars remains hopeful for Foxx’s recovery and urges him to reveal the truth about his undisclosed ailment.

Watch the full interview: