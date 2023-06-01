False Flag Incoming: Biden Regime Warn ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Set To Attack Power Grid

The Biden regime claims a vast ‘right-wing plot’ involving Russia could result in the U.S. power grid being attacked and brought down.

Several mainstream media reports have also begun their predictive programming on the American public, priming them for a deadly attack on the power grid.

CBS Mornings covered a recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report warning ‘conspiracy theorists’ could be targeting the U.S. power grid as a way to disrupt the country and the government’s ability to operate.

Infowars.com reports: Despite first claiming the attacks would be done by “right-wing” extremists, the actual DHS paper states individuals “adhering to a range of ideologies will likely continue to plot and encourage physical attacks…”

Another CBS fear campaign recently told viewers Russia could target the American power grid system to create chaos.

The entire U.S. could allegedly suffer a power blackout if just nine key power substations were targeted either physically or by hackers.

Of course, Infowars and Alex Jones have warned the global elite have prepared tools to intentionally turn off the U.S. power grid as part of the openly planned series of disasters ushering in the Great Reset.

When the world’s social engineers plotted the release of a deadly bioweapon pandemic, we exposed their sinister agenda.

Now, the same key players have been warning the next pandemic will be a “cyber” one where critical infrastructure is attacked.

Conservative journalist and activist Candace Owens discussed a government-induced power grid collapse in a recent viral video, saying, “The World Economic Forum is predicting a cyber pandemic is inevitable.”

The WEF warned us about a viral pandemic less than a year before we were hit by Covid



They are now openly warning of a “cyber pandemic” where a virus infects our infrastructure & the gov’t shuts down our power grid to “slow the spread”



Will this affect 2024?



VC: @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/qs6UIPZrH2 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 29, 2023

Always ahead of the information curve, Infowars warned its followers back in December 2020 the next pandemic could be cyber.

In fact, we played footage of WEF founder Klaus Schwab eerily stating the cyber attack would make the COVID-19 crisis appear to be a “small disturbance in comparison” to a power grid collapse.