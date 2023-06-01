WHO Partners With Rockefeller To Abolish U.S. Sovereignty

The Rockefeller Foundation has announced that it is partnering with the World Health Organization (WHO) to abolish sovereignty in the West and “usher in a new era of global collaboration.”

The United Nations health agency, founded by John D. Rockefeller, announced that it investing millions of dollars in the WHO’s efforts to “expand global pandemic preparedness in an era of climate change.”

The new globalist group will form part of the WHO’s “One Health” agenda that is embedded in the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Pandemic Treaty.

Slaynews.com reports: The WHO will be given new powers to override the laws of all sovereign nations who sign the pandemic treaty.

Essentially, the WHO will be given new powers to violate Americans’ constitutional rights for the sake of “fighting climate change” or in the event of a “health emergency.”

The WHO’s treaty will essentially establish an unelected global regime that will override local laws with global protocols if the United Nations agency declares a health emergency.

The organization argues that a single governing body is essential for handling future pandemics.

By creating a single global authority, the WHO would be able to order once-sovereign nations to roll out vaccination and mask mandates, vaccine passports, widespread lockdowns, and other totalitarian pandemic measures, all under international law for the sake of public health.

The WHO has also been explaining these new powers to cover efforts to tackle “global warming.”

All 194 of the WHO member nations are set to vote on the amendments and finalize the new treaty by May 2024.

Democrat President Joe Biden has already confirmed that he plans to approve and sign the amendments and is pushing to do so without congressional approval.

In a recent press release, the Biden admin publicly affirmed the U.S. federal government’s commitment to the agreement.

Not only is Biden pushing to sign the treaty without congressional approval, but it was also the Democrat president who urged the WHO to push forward with the plan in early 2022.

The Rockefeller Foundation launched the partnership with the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA).

The same Assembly that was meeting to “negotiate” proposed amendments to the IHRs.

Elsewhere during the WHA event, there was a side event scheduled for the day after The Rockefeller Foundation’s announcement dramatically titled “One Health in Practice – Preventing the Next Pandemic Before Communities Suffer.”

The topic is more in line with the Foundation’s announcement which makes it clear that the pandemic, climate change, and surveillance ideologies have merged into one agenda.

The Rockefeller Foundation announced it is investing $5 million in efforts to “accelerate priority projects of the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence to drive global collaboration in genomic surveillance, adoption of data tools for pathogen detection, and assessment of climate-aggravated outbreak threats.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Hub to expand its focus on preventing pandemics fuelled by climate change,” said Rockefeller Foundation President Dr. Rajiv Shah, a World Economic Forum (WEF) “agenda contributor.”

“With the increasing threats from climate change, we are excited to partner with The Rockefeller Foundation to usher in a new era of global collaboration in pandemic intelligence,” Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, WHO Assistant Director-General and head of the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence said.

With support from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, the WHO Pandemic Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence was established in September 2021.

It has a presence in more than 150 countries and six regional offices with its headquarters in Geneva.

It is a data and surveillance network that facilitates a global collaboration of partners to prepare, detect and respond to pandemic and epidemic risks.

It will also develop tools and predictive models for risk analysis, and to monitor disease control measures and “infodemics.”

The term “infodemic” has recently been used heavily by the WHO.

According to the WHO, infodemic is a blend of “information” and “epidemic” and refers to the rapid spread of both accurate and inaccurate information about a problem, such as a disease outbreak, in digital and physical environments.

The WHO has been warning of “infodemics” while pushing for new global powers to censor the public’s speech for so-called “misinformation,” as Slay News has been reporting.

The purpose of the “global collaboration of partners,” WHO says, is so countries and stakeholders can “address future pandemic and epidemic risks with better access to data, better analytical capacities, and better tools and insights for decision-making.”

The WHO’s pandemic hub website hasn’t named the partners, nor does it provide information where a list of these partners can be found.

It is possible that the partners were only recently officially recognized and a list will be published in the coming days.

However, the WHO has proved that openness and transparency, along with integrity, aren’t among its strong points.

Therefore, it has been decided by an unelected small group of people at the World Health Assembly that a select group of undisclosed “partners” will have total global control over sovereign nations’ responses to “future pandemics” and “climate crises.”

Global “emergencies” could be declared at the whim of WHO’s dictator-general in the name of health, environment, or climate.

The WHO would have the power to order lockdowns and vaccine mandates or censor the public’s speech.

Among advocates of the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

As Slay News reported, Gates argues that the WHO should be viewed as a “fire department for pandemics” that seizes control of nations on a global level during health emergencies.

Speaking in a New York Times op-ed published in March, Gates voiced his support for the WHO’s Global Pandemic Treaty.

Gates insists that the Covid pandemic has made the WHO’s treaty essential.

“We can’t afford to get caught flat-footed again,” Gates wrote in the essay.