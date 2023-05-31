Barack Obama Exposed As Secret Architect of ‘Pedophile Rights’ Movement in Schools

In recent years the left has gone mad for drag queens in schools and libraries, and pride-themed products in children’s sections of major retailers.

Children are encouraged to spend time in heavily sexualized environments and consume hardcore pornographic content in books and videos at school.

Globalist organizations including the UN and the Bill Gates-funded WHO are planning to force educators to teach children to masturbate and have sex at increasingly younger ages – well below the age of consent.

Then these poor children, who have been completely confused by the depraved, adult world that has been thrust on them at far too young an age, are encouraged to undergo irreversible sex-change operations – with or without parental knowledge or consent.

Our children, who should be the most important part of our lives, are being thrown to the wolves, experimented and preyed upon by radicals, sickos and creeps.

But when did this all start? When were the sickos quietly slipped in the back doors of our public schools? We’ve traced it back to the start, we’ve got the receipts, and you will be very interested to know the mainstream media has been covering up the agenda this whole time.

It was Barack Obama who first pushed teaching Sex Education to kindergartners back in 2007 – he even pushed legislation that would make it illegal not to teach Sex Ed to children.

In 2007, Obama gave a speech to Planned Parenthood where he said kindergartners need less face painting and nap time at school, and more Sex Education.

The media mostly hid his agenda for children’s classrooms from the American public.

But Barack Obama was serious. He said he wanted to fundamentally change America and he did.

Meet Barack Obama’s Safe School’s Czar Kevin Jennings, who founded GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network.

GLSEN is a group that provides sexually explicit books to schools, pushes gender ideology throughout public school curricula, and advocates policies that keep parents unaware of their child’s in-school gender transition .

It is a little known fact, but giant Target has partnered with and donated to GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network) for years, since the days Kevin Jennings was a member of the Obama administration who was tasked with pushing Obama’s obsession with sneaking porn and filth into schools.

Make no mistake, we are talking about hardcore porn, much of which has a truly disturbing pro-pedophile-agenda, openly encouraging children to have sex with adults to see if they like it.

GLSEN maintains a recommended reading list of books that it claims “furthers our mission to ensure safe schools for all students.”

In other words, these are the books that GLSEN’s directors think all school kids must read as part of the curriculum: gay kids should read them to raise their self-esteem, and straight kids should read them to become more tolerant and open their minds to new horizons.

Through GLSEN’s online ordering system, “GLSEN BookLink,” featured prominently on their website, teachers are encouraged to order the books for required classroom assignments, and students are encouraged to buy them and read on their own.

The website also gives instructions to children on how to exist the website quickly, in case their parents catch them perusing the deeply questionable material found there.

According to GLSEN’s press releases from the Obama-era, the organization’s main areas of focus were influencing “public policy agenda” and creating “educational resources.”

So what did these educational resources look like? What did Obama think American kids needed to be taught?

GLSEN conferences included dildo tips for children. Just what every 7th grader needs to know…

Obama’s Safe Schools Czar’s organization also held teen conferences where not only did they talk about fisting and hand out fisting kits but they distributed needle handling instructions:

GLSEN also promoted several books as “suggested reading” for children including a book promoting prostitution and S&M to children.

Suggested reading also included pornographic books for children featuring images of men having sex while boy scouts watch.

Why did Obama and his Safe Schools czar think children would possibly benefit from seeing images such as this?

They also thought children should read a book about… wait for it… first graders having performing oral sex.

Take a look at this book recommended by GLSEN for 7 to 12 graders: Reflections of a Rock Lobster: A Story About Growing up Gay.

This book covers group sex between first graders and makes it sound completely normal. This is found on page 13 of Reflections of a Rock Lobster:

The passage continues: “A typical week’s schedule would be Aaron and Michael on Monday during lunch; Michael and Johnny on Tuesday after school; Fred and Timmy at noon Wednesday; Aaron and Timmy after school on Thursday. None of us ever got caught, but we never worried about it anyway. We all understood that what we were doing was not to be discussed freely with adults but we viewed it as a fun sort of confidential activity.”

This is the very definition of grooming.

Which was convenient, because GLSEN-linked conferences handed out local gay bar guides to teens.

But the filth and pornography sneakily introduced to American schools gets even worse.

GLSEN also had what they referred to as a “black book” which included tips on fisting and golden showers. And books encouraging children, yes children, to meet men at gay bars and have sex with men to see if they like it.

NARTH reported on the book, One Teenager in Ten:

“Some of the Alyson publications, including One Teenager in Ten …encourage teens to, among other things, go to gay bars and have sex with adults to see if they like it.” Further, One Teenager in Ten “contains a lesbian teen’s explicit account of her affair with a teacher.”

Andrew Breitbart bravely exposed this secret Obama program.

Of course, the mainstream media ignored this information like they continue to do with the Biden regime’s unnatural urge to sexualize our children.

According to the mainstream media, the term “groomer” is offensive and should be banned.

You won’t be surprised to hear it is the Soros-funded Media Matters For America leading the charge to ban the word on the internet.

This is how the left shut down conversation and political debate. They know they can’t win the argument, so they get the mainstream media to suppress the news, and then they lean on social media networks to censor and control the internet.

The left are determined to keep Barack Obama’s secrets safely tucked away in the closet.

This is becoming increasingly difficult for them, because the man has so many.

The allegations Larry Sinclair made in this book about our current president should have sent shock-waves through our national media. Of course, the media conspired to create a wall of silence around the credible accusations that their golden boy and his wife Michelle were not who they claimed to be.

