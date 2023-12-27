Al Gore: Global Warming Will Force A Billion ‘Climate Refugees’ To Cross Borders

Al Gore has warned that the world could soon see as many as one billion displaced “climate refugees” entering other countries.

Gore told CNN’s Jake Tapper that there was a real possibility of this happeneing if citizens didn’t start forking out enough cash to the elite’s climate change ransom.

He claimed: “If we don’t take action, there could be as many as one billion climate refugees crossing international borders in the next couple of decades”

“Well, a few million has contributed to this wave of populist authoritarianism and dictatorships and so forth… what would a few billion do? We can’t do this, we could lose our capacity for self-governance!”



Al Gore claims that if we don't address the climate, we will lose our capacity for 'self-governance.'



Reality check:



Surrendering to the green agenda means LOSING our sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/kAN1AaV4DY — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) December 26, 2023

InfoWars reports: Next, the ex-VP claimed there are already people being driven from their homes because of heat and humidity, essentially placing the blame for modern mass migration on climate change.

Gore’s track record regarding climate predictions is poor as he infamously suggested in 2009 there was a 75% chance the North Polar ice cap was completely ice-free in the next five or seven years.

Of course, as Infowars and others have long documented, the UN replacement migration plan has been in the works for decades.

Al Gore says climate change will cause the resettlement of 1 billion people and end all “self-government.”



This is the Klaus Schwab plan.



And Soros and the NGO donors and henchmen are in on it. https://t.co/QVeEXwcCUe — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 25, 2023

There are currently hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from nations across the globe pouring into America as Alex Jones and Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned on Tuesday.

MTG wrote on X, “The Biden admin has created the most dangerous national security crisis in history. They’ve legalized human trafficking of millions, allowed 1.8 million gotaways, and are harboring illegals at the taxpayer’s expense! Treasonous! Impeach Mayorkas!”

Jones responded, “MTG Is 100% correct! Biden is nothing but a treasonous puppet of Obama and the NWO/WEF crowd! Remember when he told the invaders ‘to immediately surge the border when I am elected.’ The Democratic Party has gone completely insane. They are power drunk and totally incompetent. All they can do is destroy things. See the Biden video for yourself and please share. People are really starting to wake up so there is a silver lining to the madness.”