Video: Thousands Of Illegal Aliens Stream Across AZ Border

Shocking video out of Lukeville, Arizona shows thousands of migrants from across the globe, including countries in Africa and the Middle East, lining up to illegally cross into the United States.

A report by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) confirmed migrant encounters have surpassed 250,000 in December, on track to beat the previous record of 269,735 in September.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote on X: “The Biden admin has created the most dangerous national security crisis in history. They’ve legalized human trafficking of millions, allowed 1.8 million gotaways, and are harboring illegals at the taxpayer’s expense! Treasonous! Impeach Mayorkas!”

Infowars reports: The CBP report was quietly released the Friday before Christmas, a deliberate move by the Biden administration, according to House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green (R-Tenn.), because he “wants as few Americans to see them as possible.”

By strategically holding the release of these numbers until the Friday before Christmas, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is unabashedly showing the full measure of his duplicity,” Green said in a statement.

“These numbers are so bad, he wants as few Americans to see them as possible.”

The Biden regime has begun tasking airlines with expediting illegal aliens on private flights across the country without identification or passports seemingly in a bid to disperse the growing number of migrants gathered at processing facilities and border checkpoints, the optics of which are damaging Biden’s poll numbers.

But remember, Biden himself openly declared he would flood America with illegals once he took the White House.