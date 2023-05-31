Hunter Biden ‘Would Have Been In Jail Years Ago’ If He Were A Republican Says DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has taken aim at Hunter Biden at his first 2024 campaign rally In Iowa

He said if Hunter Biden were a Republican, he “would have been in jail years ago”.

The federal investigation into the president’s son is now in its fifth year.

Fox News reports: The Florida governor, who recently announced his entrance into the 2024 presidential contest, made the comments during a campaign stop in Iowa when speaking about “weaponized” bureaucracy in Washington, D.C.

“We have a bureaucracy that our Founding Fathers would find unrecognizable,” DeSantis said on Wednesday. “It is an unaccountable, weaponized, administrative state that unevenly wields authority depending on its targets.”

“Two different sets of rules depending on whether you’re a member in good standing of elite society or not,” he continued. “If Hunter were a Republican, he would have been in jail years ago.”

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs” began in 2018 amid the discovery of suspicious activity reports regarding funds from “China and other foreign nations.”

Fox News Digital first reported the existence of an investigation ahead of the presidential election in October 2020. It also became known that the FBI had subpoenaed the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter during an existing money laundering investigation.