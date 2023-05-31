Hundreds of YouTubers Who Pushed Covid Vaccines During Pandemic Now Have Turbo Cancers

Do you remember all those YouTube social influencers pushing the experimental Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic? Many of them were paid by government and Big Pharma to influence their followers into thinking the vaccine roll-out was a good idea.

Well, hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers have been diagnosed with cancer now – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from rare and aggressive turbo cancers.

Many independent publishers have reported on the dozens of healthy individuals, including professional athletes, suddenly dropping dead since the vaccine roll-out.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

An ethical mainstream media would be highlighting these deaths on the front-pages, pulling out all the stops to investigate exactly what was going on. Instead, the media is canceling anybody who dares to speak out, and governments are covering up the excess deaths scandal. We live in a very different world now.

Here is a small sample of the popular YouTube influencers who have recently been diagnosed with aggressive turbo cancers.

This list is growing longer everyday. It also doesn’t include TikTok and Twitter influencers who have been diagnosed with cancer, nor the many influencers on various platforms who have suffered heart problems including myocarditis and sudden heart attacks.

Who will be the first among these influencers to admit they were lied to and taken advantage of?

Unfortunately, these medical cases only represent the tip of the iceberg.

The globalist elite are using the pharmaceutical industry to carry out the biggest crime in the history of the world, according to former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Mike Yeardon, who warns that it will involve the deaths of millions, if not billions, of people.

Dr. Yeadon has revealed that the COVID vaccines are bioweapons being used as part of a depopulation agenda by the Deep State.

Dr. Yeadon, who formerly served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist, explained that the COVID pandemic, and the subsequent mRNA vaccination campaign, was a “supranational operation” years in the making and designed “to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”

Yeadon said he came to the conclusion that the COVID pandemic was a depoulation plot by the globalists when he started seeing his Pfizer colleagues appearing on TV and telling blatant lies to the masses. Watch: