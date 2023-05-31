AOC Has A Meltdown Over AOC Parody Twitter Account

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has been lashing out over a parody Twitter account that has been making fun of her.

The other Twitter account, “AOCPress”, clearly identifies itself as parody and is not violating parody user guidelines according to Twitter’s help center

But that is no consolation for the Democratic Rep. who has been in meltdown down because the parody account is doing a good job at illustrating how stupid she is. AOC even called it a fake account

The parody account responded to the congresswoman by saying

“I can’t believe someone would do that to us,”

I can’t believe someone would do that to us. https://t.co/8fHiPFgHIv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

TGP reports: On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged the existence of the parody Twitter account and cautioned her followers.

“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” AOC said in a tweet blasting Elon Musk for replying to the parody account. “It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread.”

“I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see,” she said.

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility.



It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread.



I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2023 The responses were hilarious.

I’m still not going to date you. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

It’s a parody account – cry more. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 30, 2023

The AOC team is worried that a parody account is being taken seriously and mistaken for the real AOC.

Think about that. — Jake 2.0 (@bigsky) May 30, 2023

It's clearly marked as a parody. You should also mark your own account as a parody because you're like a parody of a politician. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2023 AOCPress posted the exact same tweet in an effort to mock the Democrat lawmaker for being concerned people would actually fall for a parody account.



It’s nearly impossible to distinguish the difference between AOC’s real tweets and the parody tweets.