AOC Has A Meltdown Over AOC Parody Twitter Account

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has been lashing out over a parody Twitter account that has been making fun of her.
The other Twitter account, “AOCPress”, clearly identifies itself as parody and is not violating parody user guidelines according to Twitter’s help center
But that is no consolation for the Democratic Rep. who has been in meltdown down because the parody account is doing a good job at illustrating how stupid she is. AOC even called it a fake account
The parody account responded to the congresswoman by saying
“I can’t believe someone would do that to us,”
TGP reports: On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged the existence of the parody Twitter account and cautioned her followers.
“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” AOC said in a tweet blasting Elon Musk for replying to the parody account. “It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread.”
“I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see,” she said.