WEF Orders Ireland To Cull 65,000 Cows Every Three Years To Fight Climate Change

Ireland is scrambling to comply with the directives issued by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, with leaked government documents revealing modeling plans to cull 65,000 cattle every year for three years in order to comply with the nation’s WEF net zero climate targets.
Dublin has been compelled to exert pressure on the agricultural sector, a longstanding pillar of Irish industry, to achieve substantial reductions in its emissions, considering that a dairy cow weighing 550kg emits approximately 320-330 grams of methane per day.
Deputy McGrath predicted the impact on rural Ireland’s economy would be “dire” and send food prices soaring further, meaning many people will not be able to afford meat except on special occasions such as Christmas.
“We have all the predictions of dire consequences of the climate crisis but are we going to die off ahead of it?” he told The Hard Shoulder.
“We’ll have no food to feed ourselves, hyper inflation of food prices and decimation of our agricultural products that we have here which are very valuable to the economy and are very low carbon exports.”
Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association President Pat McCormack said it was important any such cull was optional but Deputy McGrath said that is clearly not going to be the case.
“There’s no such thing as voluntary,” he said.
“It’s going to be compulsory; they’re being demonised and attacked from every which way as being dirty people, uncaring for the environment – which is a fallacy and there’s no science behind that.”
Deputy McGrath also said people who do not believe in the Davos establishment narrative about climate change are being unfairly vilified.
“What about the climate people who are telling us we’re on fire?” he said.
“There’s no proper science behind that and you can’t question that, we can’t have a proper decent robust debate.
“People are silenced and are literally cancelled if they go against the narrative.”
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
