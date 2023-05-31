Never-Before-Seen Documents Reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s Network Of Power & Influence

Jeffrey Epstein was in contact with world’s elite even after serving 13 months in jail for having sex with underage girls and being labeled a registered sex offender, according to a vast trove of never before seen documents.

Private calendars and emails of his have been revealed by the Daily Mail. Hundreds of pages show the late pedophile’s extraordinary network of power and influence.

Dozens of powerful people were scheduled to meet with Epstein including Irina Shayk, Chris Rock, Wendi Murdoch, Richard Branson, Peter Thiel, David Blaine, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew and more….

The pedophile’s private diary from March 2010 show that he even met with Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrews ex wife the Duchess of York, at his Manhattan mansion. At the time, he was still under house arrest for having sex with underage girls.

Epstein told his assistant: “Duchess anytime”.

The Daily Mail reports: Among the revelations is that Epstein appeared to know personal details about the marriage of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda – while magician David Blaine had numerous dinners with the financier.

Presidents, prime ministers, royalty and famous names previously not linked to Epstein are also featured in the hundreds of pages of documents.

They show that Epstein courted the world’s elite even after serving 13 months in jail for having sex with underage girls – and being labeled a registered sex offender.

As he sought to rehabilitate his image, dozens of powerful people were scheduled to meet him including Irina Shayk, Chris Rock, Wendi Murdoch and Richard Branson.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, early Facebook investor Sean Parker, artist Jeff Koons, JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon and music industry executive Tommy Mottola, who used to be married to Mariah Carey, are also among those who appear in the documents.

The files were handed over by Epstein’s estate to the government of US Virgin Islands, where he owned two private islands during its investigation into his sex trafficking operation. The pedophile hanged himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Just like Epstein’s notorious ‘Black Book’ of contacts, the schedules contain personal numbers and email addresses that allowed him to access his associates whenever he wanted.

Here, DailyMail.com takes you through the records in depth, broken down by each figure involved.