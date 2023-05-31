Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser Tara Reade Defects To Russia

Tara Reade, the former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the 90’s, has sought assylum in Russia.

Raede who said she had been living in fear for her life, spoke about her defection in an interview which was aired on Sputnik News.

She said she no longer felt safe in Biden’s America, adding that many Americans were ready to follow in her footsteps.

“I’m still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good,” Reade said. “I feel very surrounded by protection and safety.”

She took questions from audience members during her appearance, where she also blasted the US for taking side with and arming Ukraine.

‘It’s very sad that America has chosen the wrong side in history,’ she said.

She described her visit to Moscow as breaking impressions. “The food tastes so good – there’s no chemicals, there’s no GMOs” she said. “I’m not just giving you a smoke screen.”

According to The Guardian, Reade was joined by Maria Butina, “a convicted Russian agent who was jailed in the US but IS now a member of parliament in Russia.”

Breitbart reports: In March of 2020, Tara Reade claimed that then-senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. Shortly thereafter, she detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department.

A former neighbor of Reade and Reade’s brother have both publicly stated that Reade told them of the alleged assault in the 1990s. Evidence also suggests that Reade’s mother called into CNN’s Larry King in the 1990s to complain about a prominent senator with whom her daughter had “problems.”

Biden has denied the accusation.

During her press conference, Reade said that she appreciated Maria and others who gave her protection, implying that her life would be in danger had she stayed in the United States.

I just really so appreciate Maria and everyone who’s been giving me [protection] at a time when it’s been very difficult to know if I’m safe or not,” she said. “I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices.”

Reade told Sputnik that her decision to defect to Russia came with much consideration, asserting she did not take it lightly.

“I’m not an impulsive person. I really take my time and sort of analyze data points,” she said. “And from what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while [the 2024] election is gearing up and there’s so much at stake, I’m almost better off here and just being safe. My dream is to live in both places, but it may be that I only live in this place and that’s OK.”

Reade then apologized to her “Russian brothers and sisters” for the Biden administration’s efforts in Ukraine amid Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“I’m sorry right now that American elites are choosing to have such an aggressive stance. Just know that most American citizens do want to be friendsand hope that we can have unity again.

“I am enjoying my time in Moscow, and I feel very at home,” she said.

Tara Reade would be joining former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden as one of the most prominent Americans to defect to Russia.

House Republicans had hoped to have Tara Reade testify in Congress.

Earlier this month Reade issued a cryptic statement claiming that her life could be in danger.

Reade pointed out that she was not suicidal after saying that Biden would be behind her death if anything happened to her.

She wrote: “I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden”

“Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work.”

She added: “I am not suicidal,” she added.