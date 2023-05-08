Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser: “If Something Happens to Me, All Roads Lead to Joe Biden”

Tara Reade, the former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the 90’s, has posted a Twitter message blaming him if something should happen to her.

On Sunday, Reade pointed out that she was not suicidal after saying that Biden would be behind her death if anything happened to her.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She wrote: “I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden”

She then added: “Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work. I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen…

“I was a former staffer of Joe Biden’s that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth. The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone. I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know. The Biden corruption must end. Period”

She concluded her tweet by thanking Reps. Greene and Gaetz for inviting her “to testify and caring about the truth!”

I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work.

I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign… — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) May 7, 2023

TGP reports: Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

“He sexually assaulted me in 1993 when I worked as his staffer,” Reade said. “Mia Farrow then when I came forward publicly, he used his power and resources to destroy me. Stop. It is more than a little painful to read about his “moral center” that is a PR image not reality.”

He sexually assaulted me in 1993 when I worked as his staffer. @MiaFarrow then when I came forward publicly, he used his power and resources to destroy me. Stop. It is more than a little painful to read about his “moral center” that is a PR image not reality. — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) December 1, 2022

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Tara Reade began by explaining how she was given a duffel bag and told to “hurry” up and give it to then-Senator Biden.

She caught up with Biden in a corridor in the Russel building to give him his gym bag and that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name. I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said. “I remember — I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking…the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.”

According to a new report by the Daily Caller, the DOJ and FBI probed Tara Reade’s Twitter account after she went public with the sexual assault allegations against Biden.