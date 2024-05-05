Top Doctor Sounds the Alarm: “ALL Vaxxed Are Going To Drop Dead”

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community
May 5, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Top doctor warns all vaccinated will die.
A leading doctor has warned that every person who got the COVID vaccine will be dead within the next few years.

According to Dr. Dolores Cahill, a large percentage of the shots were just saline water and therefore people who received this are safe. However, the people who got the vaccines that did contain mRNA will all end up dead.

Infowars.com reports: We’ve been trying to warn people from the very beginning about this mass die off to come. Every year, more people are dying than the last despite less people getting injected each year.

With that said, of those death, it’s mostly only among the vaccinated. Astra Zeneca has admitted their injections cause heart defects. Moderna has acknowledged that their injections cause cancer. Pfizer was just caught red-handed covering up cancer data which pairs with the same SV-40 in Moderna’s mRNA death shots.

As we’ve been reporting for years, the first example of so-called “SARS-CoV-2” was from a DARPA document in 2018 to Anthony Fauci. In the document, they call SARS-CoV-2 a “vaccine induced illness.” It’s always been the vaccines. There was never a “COVID virus.”

People can throw conjecture to the wind as much as they want. Show an isolate. You can’t. The jabs are causing a massive swath of death. Arizona’s GOP has just labeled covid shots a “bioweapon.” Despite all of this, major organizations are still calling on children and pregnant women to be injected with these mass murder shots.

There’s a war on and it’s not against left or right, it’s not racial. It’s a war on humanity itself. Fight back.

