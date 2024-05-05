IDF Caught Training U.S. Police Military Tactics To Deal With Americans Who Criticise Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is secretly training U.S. police how to use Israeli military-style tactics to deal with Americans who dare to criticize Israel.

According to Chris “Adequate Citations” Martenson, PhD, (@chrismartenson), the ADL has been overseeing the collaboration between the IDF and police departments across America:

Naturalnews.com reports: In illustration of the U.S. police transformation from public servant to fascist oppressor, check out this creative video depicting the changing image of the Lego police officer over time.

Israel behind police abuse of minorities

The first article featured in the above screenshot from Jewish Voice for Peace is a real eye-opener, explaining how Israel has been militarizing U.S. police for many years.

Only after the George Floyd incident did the Israel-U.S. police partnership hit the “pause” button after it was revealed via leaked documents and whistleblower testimony that Israel is, in fact, responsible for the militarization of U.S. police and all the oppression that comes with it.

As explained by Jewish Voice for Peace, senior ADL staff sent a draft memo entitled “Law Enforcement Trainings in Israel” to CEO Jonathan Greenblatt at the height of the Floyd saga in June 2020 fully explaining how Israel’s impact on U.S. police has created a hostile relationship between police officers and citizens across the country.

“… the document details how the ADL, one of the main facilitators of police exchanges between the U.S. and Israel, was forced to acknowledge that its exchange program helped militarize U.S. police and harm communities of color,” Jewish Voice for Peace reported.

“The leaked memo also reveals that the ADL decided to disrupt their police exchange program in large part due to sustained campaigning by the nation-wide Deadly Exchange campaign and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). JVP, along with its coalition partners across the U.S., sees this as a key, vital step towards stopping the militarization of our communities, defunding and abolishing policing, and challenging the U.S. – Israel alliance that maintains Israeli apartheid.”

Israel trained U.S. police officers to use excessive force

Blacks and others who say their communities are heavily abused by the police deserve to know that Israel is behind it all, having trained many U.S. police officers in the ways of using excessive force.

The Guardian and Jewish Currents, which also reported on the memo to Greenblatt, published quotes from a county sheriff in California who says he was sent to Israel in 2017 for an ADL training session. In short, the sheriff left the training at its conclusion by saying that “we’d be in jail if we did something like that here.”

In other words, Israel is a fascist state whose government wants the United States to also be a fascist state. And Israel is transforming America into a police state by basically infiltrating police departments across the country and turning law enforcement officers into military troops rather than public servants whose job it is to keep the peace.

Thanks to Israel, gone are the days of Andy Griffith and other such depictions of normally dressed, civil police officers who are friends and neighbors just like every other. Now, police officers are armed to the teeth dressed in garb that belongs on a battlefield, not on civilian streets.

For now, the ADL’s indoctrination campaign against U.S. police remains paused due to concerns about public perception in the aftermath of Floyd. Perhaps that tragic incident will lead to the type of change that restores U.S. law enforcement back to what it once was rather than what it has become and still is becoming.

“We need to have a serious conversation about a foreign power influencing policy like this,” tweeted someone on X about these revelations. “Are we a sovereign nation or not?”

“The destabilization of America is going according to plan, it seems,” wrote another.

“Whitney Webb’s book (massive tome) explores this connection,” wrote someone else. “One Nation Under Blackmail is the title. There’s an audio edition as well.”

“U.S. police have been training with the IDF for at least 10 years,” added another to the conversation.

“Some Americans care more about Israel than American college students,” said another in absolute disgust. “Absolutely bonkers the power of propaganda.”