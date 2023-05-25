WEF Partners With Obama To Activate Secret Gov’t Censorship Executive Order

The World Economic Forum has partnered with Barack Hussien Obama to activate a full-blown emergency government censorship executive order to regain control of the narrative in the run-up to the 2024 election.

News the WEF is partnering with Obama to censor Americans raises all sorts of questions, including who is really running the US government? Because it surely isn’t Biden, who has spent most of the last few months getting lost on stage. That’s when he’s not playing with himself on stage.

So it should come as no surprise that the WEF are penetrating the US through Obama, who boasted that he was serving his third term as president when Biden was elected.

Arrogance is the surest path to failure. And Obama has made a big mistake partnering with the WEF to censor America. Watch:

Speaking to Nate Burleson at CBS News on Tuesday, Obama warned that the mainstream media including CNN and MSNBC has lost control of the narrative and the only solution is for the U.S. government to step in and take drastic action.

“The thing that I’m most worried about is the degree to which we now have a divided conversation, in part because we have a divided media, right?”

Obama has instructed the Biden regime to declare a national emergency and use its powers to eradicate all independent media online ahead of the 2024 election. According to Obama, there is no room in America for questioning the news presented to you by the mainstream media.

“I’m much older than you… when I was coming up, you had three TV stations and people were getting a similar sense of what is true and what isn’t, what was real and what was not.”

“Today, what I’m most concerned about is because of the splintering of the media, we almost occupy different realities,” Obama said, adding “If something happens, in the past, everybody could say, all right, we may disagree on how to solve it, but at least we all agree that, yeah, that’s an issue.”

Obama also complained that in this day and age some people have the gall to refuse to believe mainstream media narratives.

“Now people will say, well, that didn’t happen, or I don’t believe that,” he complained, asserting that “one of, I think, the goals of the Obama Foundation, and one of the goals of my post-presidency, is how do we return to that common conversation? How can we have a common set of facts?”

To have a “common set of facts”, according to Obama, the establishment need to maintain total control of mainstream media, so they continue operating as the Democrat’s PR department and pushing the agenda of the global elite.

According to Obama and the globalists in Davos, the media space is not controlled enough.

This probably sounds insane to you, considering that mainstream media has been completely bought and paid for… for decades.

And if you think it was bad in the 1970s, you need to get yourself up to speed because in 2012 Obama reversed the Smith-Mundt Act, meaning domestic audiences can again be targeted by government propaganda.

Propaganda and fake news have been a hot topic since then, especially since media favorite Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election.

CNN and MSNBC aren’t even bothering to hide it anymore.

Glenn Greenwald, an editor at The Intercept who covers national security issues, told Tucker Carlson that the situation is reminiscent of Communist China.

If you are wondering how tightly the global elite control the mainstream media, we have an exhibit for the prosecution.

Mainstream media outlets have been exposed reading from the exact same script and advancing an identical propaganda narrative. Take last year’s highly theatrical FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago for example.

Which raises the question, what do the elite have to hide and why are they so determined to make everybody see major events in the same way?

This is mind-control in action. There is a reason they are called programs and programming.

The poet W.H. Auden summed it up best. He said, “Propaganda is a monologue that is not looking for an answer, but an echo.”

Here at The People's Voice, we refuse to be an echo for the globalist elite.