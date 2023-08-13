Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs Ordered Twitter To Censor Her Critics, Emails Show

Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs abused her position as secretary of state to order social media companies to censor her critics, newly surfaced emails show.

The emails reveal that Hobbs designates supporters of President Donald Trump as neo-Nazis and then uses that defamatory label to demand that they are silenced on the internet.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In emails to Twitter, now known as X, Hobbs pressured the staff at the company to censor Trump supporters and her critics.

In a 2017 tweet during her tenure in the Arizona state legislature, Hobbs described Trump’s supporters as “his neo-nazi base.”

“Trump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being president for all Americans,” she declared.

.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he's more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

Slaynews.com reports: The assertion from Hobbs drew widespread condemnation from social media users.

This criticism wasn’t taken lightly by Hobbs.

She ascended into her role as Arizona secretary of state while these contentious debates raged on.

Hobbs’ contentious social media posting subsequently ignited debates over her impartiality in administering elections in her role as Arizona’s secretary of state.

In response, the Democrat leader demanded the censorship of online judgments against her.

Leaked emails from Hobbs’ office have been confirmed by Arizona Capitol Oversight, a conservative political entity.

They reveal that Hobbs officially contacted Twitter in November 2020 to sanction her online critics.

However, when Twitter demanded further details to justify Hobbs’ request, she was unable to produce the required evidence.

Instead, she laid claim to being “harassed” by political opponents for her comments labeling them as Nazis.

Hobbs went on to argue that they had weaponized a three-year-old tweet to spread threatening messages.

Despite countless appeals for responses from Twitter and Hobbs regarding the censorship requests, reactions have yet to surface.

In the shadow of these unfolding revelations, there is mounting evidence that many more federal departments than expected could be deliberately downplaying their engagement in online censorship.